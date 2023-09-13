Olivia Rodrigo Used This Hairspray for the VMAs & You Can Shop Her Exact Product for $20

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo absolutely slayed the 2023 VMAs on September 12, and while we loved her sparkly dress, we couldn’t help but notice how perfect her hair looked. The 20-year-old had her long, jet-black hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle, and not a piece of hair was sticking out thanks to her SexyHair Big Spray N’ Play Volumizing Hairspray.

Olivia’s sleek and straight hairstyle was done by SexyHair Ambassador and hairstylist, Clayton Hawkins, who used the SexyHair Big Spray N’ Play Volumizing Hairspray to set and keep her hair in place. Clayton also used the same hairspray to tame Olivia’s hair on her recent Rolling Stone cover. The hairspray has a medium to high hold finish and you can it’s buildable and workable so you don’t have to worry about your hair getting crunchy.

Despite the humidity of the evening, Olivia’s hair didn’t look frizzy at all which just goes to show this hairspray works wonders. Not only does it keep frizz at bay, but it’s also humidity-resistant, and it provides major volume without leaving your hair with flakes. Whether you want to keep an intricate hairstyle such as an updo in place or you want to keep flyaways from popping up – this hairspray is going to be your new best friend.

Olivia styled her gorgeous hairstyle with a custom-made Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress that was made with a whopping 150,000 Swarovski crystals, and because her dress was so sparkly, her sleek hairstyle was the perfect choice to not distract from the dazzling dress.