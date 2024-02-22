Millie Bobby Brown’s Go-To Clay Face Mask Exfoliates & Smoothes Skin

Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

We all have our imperfections and Millie Bobby Brown sees the importance of embracing them. She has shared her struggles with acne and through her skincare line Florence by Mills, she wants everyone else to realize beauty is “all about loving and expressing ourselves.” A standout product in the brand is the Clear The Way Clarifying Mud Mask — which is affordable, effective, and will help you feel like your best self. It aids in unclogging and minimizing the appearance of pores to reveal a soft and smooth base for your skin.

“This mask is my favorite way to create a spa day at home. It’s so satisfying to watch the mask dry and know that after the session, all your pores are clarified,” Millie shared on the brand’s website. With charcoal powder and salicylic acid in the ingredients, all the dirt and oil in your skin will get taken out, while the kaolin clay gently exfoliates without overdrying your skin. Instead of that uncomfortable drying feeling many masks create on your skin after use, this one will leave it irresistibly soft and deeply moisturized. Enhanced with the calming essence of lavender and the invigorating touch of tea tree essential oils, this mask also works to soothe and nourish your skin.

You can either use the mask all over your face or just on problem areas. Millie shared via Instagram, “I just use it basically for spot treatments. I apply it to areas that I feel need cleaning.” So, if you feel like there’s a build-up on your chin, around the nose, or any other area that is prone to breakouts, you can just apply it in that area as well.