Mike Johnson Reveals His Mental Health Struggle Inspired New Book: ‘Sadness Shouldn’t Be Shunned Away’

Mike Johnson is opening up about his personal mental health to help others who are struggling with his new book. He opened up on the HL podcast!

Mike Johnson‘s palpable confidence made him a fan-favorite on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette and then again on Bachelor In Paradise. However, the Texas-native revealed on the HollywoodLife podcast that he wasn’t always that way, and was actually hospitalized during a bout of depression earlier in his life.

“I’ve gone through a depressed state two times, for certain. Once, when I was 19 — I don’t remember the exact number of weeks that I was in the hospital for, but I do know how I got out of that state of being,” Mike, whose book Making The Love You Want comes out on Oct. 2, revealed on the podcast. “I learned something so incredible within me and myself… and I talk about in the book. I talk about what took place within me. And I talked about how I got out of that stage and I give my readers the exact tools to get out of that stage, as well.” LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST INTERVIEW HERE!

He continued, “Depression isn’t a thing that should be shunned away. Knowing that you could be an absolute terrific, wonderfully made person doing all the great things in life, but then something comes in and tears you down. You need a pick me up and you need to be able to read something quickly… my book is all those things.”

Mike’s book details his advice for being the most confident girl or guy in the room and thriving on your own self-love, which will, in turn, help you find the love of your life. “If we just embody self love, we can help someone else out effortlessly, and without wanting anything in return,” he explained, noting that when he helped his fellow Bachelorette contestants, it was because he was happy with himself and able to “radiate it” to others.

“Vulnerability is what connects us and so one of the ways to do that is to be vulnerable is to stand up in your truth,” he added. “So for me, when I was actually Hannah, and when I was on Paradise with one of the ladies, I stood up in my truth, and I wasn’t afraid to speak on it because it’s a part of who I am. If you can’t accept who I am that you don’t need to be with me.”

Listen to our full podcast interview with Mike Johnson HERE and be sure to preorder Making The Love You Want available on October 2nd!