Meghan Markle Has Worn These Trendy Sunglasses & They’re Under $100

Meghan Markle‘s style exhibits class, chicness, and quiet luxury — she always looks put together in every outfit. We found the exact sunglasses she’s been seen wearing, the Le Specs Women’s AIR HEART Sunglasses, which are high quality yet still affordable. These sunnies are the perfect combination of fun and versatility — they’ll elevate any outfit you choose to wear them with. The Le Specs are an oversized and dramatic version of a cat eye shape, with a thick frame — so they’re sturdy and stable.

Meghan’s favorite shade is Oatmeal, but these sunnies also come in Black, Caramel, and three shades of Tortoise. These sunglasses are a statement piece, so if you’re looking to be as fabulous as Meghan, now is your chance. It’ll look good on any face shape — so if you want to purchase them for yourself for your next vacation or even want to give them as a gift — the choices are endless. There’s also a small metal accent piece on the side of the glasses, which adds some more dimension and style to them.

These sunglasses also come with a protective pouch and a microfiber cleaning cloth to ensure your sunnies stay in the best condition. “I love le spec glasses. They are amazing quality, comfortable, and stylish. This pair may be my favorite yet. The nice large frame and the gold accent on top make them stand out from all the other similar styles. Comfortable and unbelievable price. Buy them you won’t regret it,” an Amazon customer urged.