Meghan Markle Loves This Body Lotion to Firm & Moisturize the Skin

Ensuring that your body’s skin receives the same care as the skin on your face is crucial. Just like you follow up face washing with moisturizer, extend the same pampering routine to your body. Meghan Markle recommends the Nivea Skin Firming Body Lotion as her go-to. This remarkable lotion, priced at a mere $10 per bottle on Amazon, combines affordability with effectiveness. Experience the transformative power of consistently smooth skin with this budget-friendly gem.

“I use this religiously. It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it,” Meghan told Beauty Banter. In just 2 weeks, the brand promises to firm your skin and provide intense moisture. It’s the perfect after-shower treat, as it’s enriched with CoQ10 and shea butter. As soon as you apply it, your skin will feel supple and smooth instantly. It also intensely moisturizes for up to 46 hours — so you get short-term and long-term benefits.

With over 6,000 ratings, there are plenty of people who keep a bottle in their bathroom ready to go after the shower. “I’ve been using this lotion daily for more than 20 years now (yes, I’m old). I’ve yet to find anything, even at far higher price points, that works as well,” a loyal customer shared. “This absorbs quickly and keeps my legs, which I shave daily, smooth and silky, without bumps, redness or itching.”