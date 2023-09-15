Meghan Markle Slayed in This Sold Out Affordable Romper & You Can Shop a Similar Look Under $50

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle headed to the Invictus Games in Germany on September 15, when she looked gorgeous in a belted Zara jumpsuit. However, in typical Meghan style, the jumpsuit sold out immediately. Luckily, we found a similar romper on Amazon that’s just as stylish and is currently 25% off the retail price of $48.99, so it can be all yours for just $36.59.

Get the GRAPENT Belted Jumpsuits Romper here for $36.59.

For the outing, Meghan wore the Zara romper with a matching blazer on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of Saint Laurent Tribute Sandals, a Brilliant Earth Leo Zodiac Diamond Pendant, Bottega Veneta Chain Hoop Earrings, a Cesta Collective Crossbody Bag, and Krewe Gravier Sunglasses. We loved her look from head to toe which is why we immediately needed to find a similar look that we could shop for to copy her style.

The GRAPENT romper is available in a whopping 15 different colors and ranges in sizes X-Small – XX-Large. The short-sleeve one-piece is super flattering and cinched in around the waist to give you an hourglass figure. Even better, it’s versatile enough that you can wear it in summer or fall, especially during the transitional period between the two seasons.

You can dress it up with a pair of heels like Meghan did or you can rock it with a pair of sneakers for a more casual, laid-back look. No matter how you style it, this romper is definitely a wardrobe staple and can be styled in a ton of different ways with different accessories and shoes.