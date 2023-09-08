Margot Robbie & More Stars Use These Under Eye Patches to Depuff & You Can Shop the Exact Ones

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Puffy eyes in the morning is a nightmare. When applying you’re makeup for the day, it’s never fun to look in the mirror and see those designer bags under your eyes. Not only is it not the most appealing, but it can also be uncomfortable. But, you will no longer have to worry with Peter Thomas Roth’s Eye Patches, which ensure you’ll go the whole day bag-free. Even some of our favorite celebs have put their stamp of approval.

Shop the Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches for $75 on Amazon today!

These 24K gold eye patches have been everywhere and you may recognize them from some of your favorite stars. For instance, Kyle Richards has constantly been seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wearing these exact eye patches. So many people were asking what eye patches she wore after the season 9 cast trip to Provence, France, that the reality star went to Instagram to share the product. “Helps with puffiness and lines. Not a paid post or ad. Just sharing because I couldn’t reply to everyone,” she wrote via Instagram story.

Margot Robbie, Alix Earle, and Lindsay Lohan have also been seen using the product. “Less eye baggage for my trip, thanks to @peterthomasrothofficial 😉,” the Parent Trap actress wrote on Instagram.

These eye patches aren’t just any average spa item — the luxury product is made of 24k gold and colloidal gold to help lift and firm your under-eyes to the max. It’s the best way to start your day, feeling like you’re in a spa right from your home. Feel more lively and youthful than ever before, with a cooling sensation that will completely relax you.