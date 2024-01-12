This $10 Bold Red Lipstick is Madelyn Cline’s Favorite Shade

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

It’s important to have a good quality red lipstick in your makeup collection and Madelyn Cline shared her favorite shade, the REVLON Super Lustrous Lipstick in Wild Saffron, which is affordable, super pigmented, and long-lasting. This lipstick isn’t the traditional kind where it lays uneven on your lips, leaving them dry and cracked. There are plenty of moisturizing ingredients in Revlon’s lipstick to ensure your lips look extra luscious since it’s formulated with 80% conditioning ingredients. The shade Wild Saffron is Madelyn’s favorite since it’s bold and fun, so if you’re looking to spice things up with a red lip, you came to the right place.

Shop the REVLON Super Lustrous Lipstick in the shade Wild Saffron for $10.49 on Amazon today!

Madelyn is Revlon’s newest brand ambassador, so when the brand asked “If bold was a color, what would it be?,” she responded with “Red. Or any incredibly strong color that makes a statement. Like Wild Saffron!” It’s always fun to make the glam a part of your accessories — a bold red lip can transform your entire look. A red lip is sexy, tasteful, and chic, whether you wear it with a black dress, jeans and a t-shirt, or with a jumpsuit — it’s the perfect finishing touch.

The lipstick glides on so smoothly and your lips will instantly look fuller and softer once you apply it. Although it’s very rich in color, it feels lightweight and creamy. Madelyn isn’t the only one who carries this lipstick in her purse — there are over 62,000 ratings on Amazon. “This is a lovely lipstick and the color is as bold as pictured. It is very moisturizing and long-wearing… Price point is excellent. Recommend,” a customer shared.