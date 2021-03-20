7 Lightweight Joggers For Spring That Can Be Dressed Up With Heels
Joggers and heels may seem like an odd pairing, but your favorite stars are rocking the sultry trend! Shop these 7 lightweight joggers to rock this spring!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s a trend that came out of nowhere and we’re hooked! — We’re talking about wearing joggers or sweatpants with heels, like we’re seeing Kim Kardashian and more stars doing on the daily. Stepping out in a pair of your favorite joggers and pointed stilettos is no longer considered a fashion fashion faux pas or the walk of shame after a night out. It’s a way of elevating loungewear and creating a new lane for sultry street style!
One of Kim’s go-to ways of styling joggers and heels is throwing on one of her SKIMS bodysuits — just as she did when she stepped out in New York City in this burgundy ensemble (pictured above). And, you know we had to include a her velour joggers in our roundup! Shop our top picks for the best and most affordable joggers to pair with heels:
1. SKIMS VELOUR JOGGER
We’re obsessed with SKIMS by Kim Kardashian! And, when she dropped her velour campaign, which featured longtime friend Paris Hilton, the mother of four took us right back to the ’90s. The SKIMS Velour Jogger is an ultra luxe jogger that’s updated in the softest velour fleece. It hits right at the natural waist with a tapered leg for a flattering fit. If you haven’t tried SKIMS, we suggest starting here! Pair the velour joggers with a pointed pump and be on your way! $72, skims.com
2. Forever 21 Women’s Active Drawstring Joggers
You can’t go wrong with these Forever 21 Active Drawstring Joggers — or any loungewear from the affordable fashion retailer, really. These particular joggers, which are made of mostly polyester and spandex, are super cozy and breathable. They feature a thick ribbed trim, drawstring waist and slant pockets for an overall flattering loose fit. $20, forever21.com
3. Calvin Klein Women’s Joggers
We like to call these Calvin Klein Joggers, the going-out jogger. They’re pleated and feature sleek silver hardware, which gives off a dressier style. Though, they’re just as comfortable as any pair of joggers. You can easily style these for the office, dinner, or for a relaxed night in. Additionally, the thick waist band is great for tummy control and the and drawstring allows for a more customizable fit. $60, amazon
4. Champion Women’s Powerblend Jogger
The Champion Powerblend Jogger is one of our favorites on the market. Why you ask? — First off, they come in a variety of different colors and hit right at the ankle for the ultimate heel to pants ratio. (It’s a real thing, people!) The Champion Powerblend Joggers in gray are a different price than other colors. $27, amazon
5. Hanes Women’s Mid-rise Cinch-Bottom Fleece Joggers
Talk about an affordable pair of pants. These Hanes Fleece Joggers are everything you want in a pair of joggers: they’re cozy, soft, non-restricting and not too baggy. It can be difficult to find the ideal jogger to wear at home or dress up for a day of errands or even a stylish date night. But, with these Hanes bottoms, you’ll have a new best friend! $13, amazon
6. Amazon Essentials Women’s Relaxed-Fit Studio Terry Capri Joggers
These Amazon Essentials Terry Capri Joggers are ideal if you’re dying to wear your favorite ankle boots. The capri length offers enough room to slip on a sultry pair of boots, without worrying about any bunching fabric, or losing your shape. And, we’re obsessed with this powder pink color! $20, amazon
7. Under Armour Women’s Tech 2.0 Joggers
Lastly, we had to include these Under Armour Women’s Tech 2.0 Joggers. Personally, I own these and I’ve worn them with both sneakers and heels! They’re loose, but not baggy, which is ideal because finding that middle-fit — where you don’t get swallowed up in them — is a challenge. These 100 percent polyester joggers feature UA’s popular Tech fabric that’s quick-drying, ultra-soft and has a more natural feel. Not to mention, the material wicks sweat and dries really fast incase you happen to catch yourself sweating on a hot day. An added feature to these joggers is UA’s anti-odor technology, which is always a plus! $40, amazon