7 Lightweight Joggers For Spring That Can Be Dressed Up With Heels 

Joggers and heels may seem like an odd pairing, but your favorite stars are rocking the sultry trend! Shop these 7 lightweight joggers to rock this spring!

It’s a trend that came out of nowhere and we’re hooked! — We’re talking about wearing joggers or sweatpants with heels, like we’re seeing Kim Kardashian and more stars doing on the daily. Stepping out in a pair of your favorite joggers and pointed stilettos is no longer considered a fashion fashion faux pas or the walk of shame after a night out. It’s a way of elevating loungewear and creating a new lane for sultry street style!

One of Kim’s go-to ways of styling joggers and heels is throwing on one of her SKIMS bodysuits — just as she did when she stepped out in New York City in this burgundy ensemble (pictured above). And, you know we had to include a her velour joggers in our roundup! Shop our top picks for the best and most affordable joggers to pair with heels:

1. SKIMS VELOUR JOGGER

We’re obsessed with SKIMS by Kim Kardashian! And, when she dropped her velour campaign, which featured longtime friend Paris Hilton, the mother of four took us right back to the ’90s. The SKIMS Velour Jogger is an ultra luxe jogger that’s updated in the softest velour fleece. It hits right at the natural waist with a tapered leg for a flattering fit. If you haven’t tried SKIMS, we suggest starting here! Pair the velour joggers with a pointed pump and be on your way! $72, skims.com

2. Forever 21 Women’s Active Drawstring Joggers

You can’t go wrong with these Forever 21 Active Drawstring Joggers — or any loungewear from the affordable fashion retailer, really. These particular joggers, which are made of mostly polyester and spandex, are super cozy and breathable. They feature a thick ribbed trim, drawstring waist and slant pockets for an overall flattering loose fit. $20, forever21.com