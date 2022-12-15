16 Last Minute Glam & Luxurious Holiday Gifts That Will Make Everyone Happy

Image Credit: Jet Cat Studio/Adobe

If you want to make someone you care about feel special this holiday season, then no worries – take a trip through this gift guide gallery. If there’s one thing we can guarantee with these suggestions, they will make your loved ones smell, look, and feel great. At HollywoodLife, we’ve got you covered this holiday season with everything from creative and thoughtful stocking stuffers to festive holiday pajamas for the whole family to enjoy. But, if you need a meaningful and ultra-luxurious last-minute gift for that special someone, look no further than this gift guide right here!

The holidays can be stressful and chaotic, but it all seems to be worth it when you’ve successfully found the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. In the name of beauty, there’s nothing better than unwrapping a high-quality product that you wouldn’t normally buy for yourself. So, why not do that for someone else? In our gift guide below, we’ve grouped together 16 top-of-the-line cosmetics, skincare products, and more that make the ultimate glam gifts to the beauty queen in your life!

1. Elizabeth Arden Prevage Moisturizer & Night Cream Duo

Especially during the pesky winter months, our skin could use all the hydration it can get. Give the ultimate gift to that skincare lover on your list with this Elizabeth Arden ‘Prevage’ Anti Aging Day & Night Moisturizing duo. The moisturizing cream has a concentrated and advanced technology that helps to nourish the skin naturally while also defending against dryness. Over time, it is proven to reverse signs of aging and even sun damage. Use the night cream to help optimize the skin’s repair process overnight, and again reverse the signs of aging. $252, elizabetharden.com

2. Nest Birchwood Pine Classic Candle

Some things are just unbeatable in quality – like the Nest candle collection, for example. This lovely-smelling Birchwood Pine scent from Nest is a luxurious gift to give to any new home-owner, a coworker who helped you out a lot throughout the year, or whoever! The birchwood and pine combination brings an exquisite, wintry scent to any room. $42, nestnewyork.com

3. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Set

We all have a makeup diva on our list to shop for around the holidays. This super glam set is sure to make any makeup queen smile! It comes complete with a full-size Hyaluronic Happikiss in shade Pillow Talk (nude-pink), travel size Collagen Lip Bath in shade Pillow Talk (nude-pink), travel size Lip Cheat in shade Pillow Talk (nude-pink), and a travel size Matte Revolution Lipstick in shade Pillow Talk (nude-pink). Keep every component of the set together to always have an eye makeup ensemble right at your fingertips, and experiment with all kinds of makeup styles and tutorials. $49, sephora.com

4. La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set

The holidays are all about indulging – and not just in food & drinks! This delectable hand cream set makes the most decadent gift to anyone in need of some quality self-care right at home. The set includes three delicious and hydrating hand creams that come in the scents of Gardenia, Orange Blossom, and Rose Acacia, plus, they are all infused with shea butter, vitamin E, and argan oil. Even better, they come in a gorgeous tin, so you don’t even need to gift wrap it! $27, amazon.com

5. Molton Brown Floral & Spicy Bathing Gift Set

This indulgent bath care set from Molton Brown includes three 10 fl. oz. bottles of bath and shower gel in the deliciously unique scents of Fiery Pink Pepper, Jasmine & Sun Rose, and Orange & Bergamot. This gift set will brighten up anyone’s day as each shower gel is extremely fragrant, making every shower or bath time a spa-like experience. $105, moltonbrown.com

6. Jane Iredale Limited Edition Lip Kit

Perfect for anyone who wants to achieve a stunning limp in just three simple steps, this lip kit is a must-have. Included in the set is a Triple Luxe Long Lasting Naturally Moist Lipstick, a Lip Pencil, and a Crush PureGloss Lip Gloss. It’s a great stocking stuffer that any makeup-love in your life would be happy to receive. $60, ulta.com

7. Aerin Aegea Blossom Eau de Parfum

What would a beauty gift guide be without a gorgeous fragrance? This fresh, floral perfume from Aerin is ideal for any one of your friends who are really into fragrances and would love to have something one-of-a-kind. This scent is lightweight, fresh, and bright, with notes of Sicilian Bergamot, Neroli Petals, and Musk. It also has undernotes of delicious vetiver and sandalwood. Overall, this premium fragrance will have the recipient smelling delicate and fresh. $123, saksfifthavenue.com

8. PUR Cosmetics Multitasking Essentials Best Sellers Kit

This gift set has all the essentials that you need to create a gorgeous everyday makeup look. Included in the gift set is a chic sustainable makeup bag with a 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF, 4-in-1 Correcting Primer Energize & Rescue Mini, Fully Charged Mascara Mini, and one Chisel Brush. $36, purcosmetics.com

9. Kiehl’s Kiss Me With Kiehl’s Lip Set

Yikes! The colder months surely cause irritating, chapped lips for just about everyone, and it’s the absolute worst. Personally, I can’t get enough lip balms (and may or may not hoard 5 just in my car alone every winter), so this Kiehl’s lip balm set would definitely be my favorite gift this Christmas! Including unscented, cranberry, and mint, this set is the ultimate collection of full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for superior smoothness. $25, kiehls.com

10. Moroccanoil Magic of Hydration Holiday Kit

We can’t forget about our hair during winter & addressing the damages the cold weather can do to our hair is super important. Hair tends to get dried out, dull, and lifeless, but thanks to this hydration set from Moroccan Oil, kiss dry winter hair goodbye! This adorably packaged gift set comes with 4 pieces: a full-sized Hydrating Shampoo, Intense Hydrating Mask, and an All in One Leave-in Conditioner, plus a FREE mini Moroccanoil Treatment. All formulas include fine oils, fatty acids, and all the vitamins to keep hair silky smooth all winter long. Give it away to anyone on your list who could use some extra help in the hair care department, and they’ll be thrilled this holiday! $62, amazon.com

11. Estée Lauder Daily Skin Defenders Skin Care Set

For anyone on your list who absolutely loves skincare – this set makes the perfect present. Included in this adorably wrapped gift box are five travel-size products including DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H Moisture Gel-Creme, Micro Essence Treatment Lotion with Bio-Ferment, Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex, NightWear Plus Anti-Oxidant Night Detox Creme, and a DayWear Eye Cooling Anti-Oxidant Moisture Gel-Creme. $40, nordstrom.com

12. Ramy Beauty Double-O-Wow!! Compact

This is the perfect stainless steel compact for the woman on-the-go. It includes six fabulous lipsticks in colors Chutzpah, Thrive, and Celebrate as well as three shades for eyes, cheeks, and lips. No matter where you’re going, you’ll be all set with this one-stop-shop for a full face of gorgeous beauty. $25, ramy.com

13. Laura Mercier Mini RoseGlow Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio

This set is perfect for an everyday makeup look. It contains three products that will help you achieve a gorgeous look in one simple step. Included in the gift set are three eyeshadow sticks in shades Kiss from a Rose, Strike a Rose, and Moonlight Rose. All three eyeshadows have a pearly sheen and are easy to just roll over your lids for an on-the-go look. $29, sephora.com

14. Sigma Beauty Essential Travel Brush Set

For the makeup lover in your life, you can’t go wrong with this essential makeup brush set that comes with seven brushes in a pretty black leather travel case. All of the brushes are travel size and are used to create any look you desire. The brushes included in the set are a pencil, a tapered blending brush, an eye shading brush, a small angle brush, a large powder brush, a large angled contour brush, and a foundation brush. $86, sigmabeauty.com

15. Dove Beauty Essentials Bath & Body Gift Set

Any person on your list would be super excited to receive this delicious bath and body set from Dove. It comes with five amazing full-size products including a Deep Moisture Body Wash, an Original Clean Deodorant Dry Spray, an Intensive Repair Shampoo, an Intensive Repair Conditioner, a Macadamia & Rice Milk Body Polish, and a loofah. Even better, it’s beautifully packaged in a gift box so you don’t even need to wrap it. $29, amazon.com

16. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Day and Night Set

We are loving this gift set that helps target aging by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The set comes with a Rapid Wrinkle Repair Daily Face Moisturizer with SPF 30 + Hyaluronic Acid and a Rapid Wrinkle Repair Night Face Moisturizer with Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid. $50, neutrogena.com