Kris Jenner’s Favorite Cozy Slippers Would Make the Perfect Holiday Gift & They’re Under $60

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Kris Jenner is definitely the best gift giver and she suggested the perfect holiday gift idea — the Dolce Vita Women’s Saydee Slippers. Winter is around the corner and a cozy pair of slippers to wear around the house is an absolute must. Whether you’re bundled on the couch next to a fireplace or cooking up some soup when it’s snowing, it brings the best vibes. Not only are these slippers super comfortable, but they’re so chic as well. Your feet will feel like they’re in a cloud whenever you slip them on and you’ll never want to take them off.

Shop the Dolce Vita Women’s Saydee Slipper for $54.15 on Amazon today!

“These slippers are my favorites to lounge around the house in. They’re soft, comfortable, and so chic,” Kris shared as one of her product picks with Poosh, her daughter Kourtney Kardashian‘s blog. For maximum coziness, there’s soft sherpa fuzz on the lining and outside — which adds a fashionable side to the slippers as well. They’re very easy to travel with, so if you want to bring them on a trip to lounge around in, feel free! There are 5 color options — our favorite is the neutral shade Natural Plush, but you can also choose from Limon Plush, Rose Plush, Leopard Plush, and Dusty Blue Plush.

But, if you want to wear them outside the house — that works too! “Love and very happy with these,” a customer shared on Amazon. If Kris Jenner loves them, we know you would too and it’s the perfect white elephant gift, stocking stuffer, or just a great treat for yourself.