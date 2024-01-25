Kourtney Kardashian Used This Stretch Mark Cream Throughout Her Pregnancy

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian recently welcomed her son Rocky Barker and generously shared a glimpse into what she packed in her hospital bag on Poosh, ensuring she was completely prepared. One of the items she made sure she brought was the Nemah Revitalizing Stretch Mark Cream, which will help prevent and fade stretch marks. This cream works great during pregnancy, postpartum, or if you’re just looking to smooth out your skin. All the ingredients work together to stimulate collagen production, reduce the tension in the skin (which is what ultimately causes stretch marks), as well as promote skin regeneration.

the Nemah Revitalizing Stretch Mark Cream for $40

Not only does this cream help fade existing stretch marks, but it also blocks new ones from forming. The key ingredient in the formula is Vanistryl, which is a powerful dose of hydration that helps with healing and restoring the skin. There is also shea butter and macadamia oil infused, which are beneficial peptides that aid in reducing the stretch marks. This product is 100% pregnancy-safe, vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist tested with responsibly sourced ingredients.

When you apply the cream, it dries so quickly and doesn’t feel heavy or greasy on your skin. It’ll feel like a glass of cold water on your skin, due to its ability to completely hydrate your skin. It’s designed to spread smoothly onto the skin and is made for stretch-mark-prone areas like your stomach, hips, and thighs. When you’re pregnant, your skin is expanding, so stretch marks forming during and after pregnancy are extremely common. If you want to be preventative, try out Nemah’s product — you won’t regret it.