Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Cleanser is ‘Soothing’ Without Stripping the Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Kourtney Kardashian ensures that she only uses the best and purest products on her skin. Specifically, she loves the Peach & Lily Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser, which will melt off and remove all makeup swiftly and seamlessly. It’s vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and works for all skin types — whether you’re typically dry, oily, or combination — it removes all makeup while helping your skin out in the process. In just a few seconds, you’ll see all the dirt, oil, and daily impurities being swept away — it’s effective while remaining gentle on the skin. Even better, it’s currently 15% off!

According to Poosh, the face wash Kourtney uses “is by K-beauty brand Peach & Lily. Its soothing formula lightly removes dirt and bacteria without stripping the skin of natural, needed oils.” As for ingredients, the cleanser is infused with ginger and a blend of botanicals — which helps soothe and brighten your skin. The ginger melt is non-drying and non-clogging — there’s also clarifying pineapple and papaya, as well as sunflower seed and grapeseed oil for hydration. With this cleanser, there’s no more leftover mascara residue or blackheads caused by unwashed makeup. Also, Peach & Lily keeps your skin moisturized after use without leaving oil behind.

We all have our skin problems — whether it’s acne, dryness, dullness, oiliness, redness, and more — and the Peach and Lily Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser can solve each one. Its benefits are across the board and are super versatile to your skin. “This cleanser is hydrating and clears my skin. No residue or film left behind. It doesn’t take much so the size of the bottle is great,” an Amazon customer shared about their experience with the product.