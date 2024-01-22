Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Makeup off With Best-Selling Micellar Water & It’s on Sale

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is just like us — she removes her makeup with the Garnier Micellar Water for All Skin Types, which is inexpensive, effective, and currently 25% off. This micellar water is an all-in-one product — it removes all the makeup, dirt, and oil from the day swiftly, without any harsh ingredients or irritation. After using the micellar water, you don’t even need to wash your face! It’s able to hydrate your skin while working with all skin types.

A common problem is that we’re often scrubbing our skin to take off our makeup, leading to irritation and breakouts. With this micellar water, it’ll gently remove the impurities from your skin and refresh it at the same time. The product is fragrance-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and silicone-free — so there are no secrets behind what you’re putting on your skin. Kourtney shared her nighttime skincare routine for Harpers Bazaar and started with the Garnier Micellar Water. You also no longer have to worry about the over-drying feeling many makeup removers leave on your skin since this product does the opposite. You’ll feel no residue or that unwanted tightened drying.

This micellar water has gained immense popularity on Amazon, boasting an impressive 60,000+ reviews. “I’ve struggled to find the perfect makeup remover for a while, but I’ve finally found one that exceeded my expectations. This makeup remover is an absolute game-changer,” an Amazon customer shared. “One of the standout features of this remover is its ability to remove eye makeup thoroughly. It effortlessly wipes away mascara, eyeshadow, and even stubborn waterproof eyeliner without any tugging or scrubbing.”