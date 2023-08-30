This Is The Exact Face Mask Kim Cattrall Used For Her Iconic Samantha Jones Comeback On ‘AJLT’

Image Credit: Courtesy of MAX

The iconic Samantha Jones has finally made an appearance on the Season 2 finale of the Sex and The City spinoff, And Just Like That. As a part of her beauty prep for her big return, Kim Cattrall used the Twilight Face Mask by celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas, to ensure her skin looked hydrated and camera-ready for her long-awaited cameo.

Get the Twilight Face Mask for $75 today!

In order for Kim’s makeup to be perfect for the camera, her go-to makeup artist, Kyra Panchenko, prepped her skin using the Twilight Face Mask — which deeply conditions your face to provide the perfect base. This face mask stimulates the Epidermal Growth Factor to create a vibrant and glowy look that’ll last!

Joanna Vargas is a skincare expert — who has worked with many familiar faces, such as Rachel Brosnahan, Mindy Kaling, and Maggie Gyllenhaal — so it is no surprise that her products are top-notch. The sheet mask is made with bamboo to reverse sun damage and is great for a post-peel treatment to relax and soothe your skin. Hamamelis virginiana water is also a key ingredient, which helps control breakouts and acts as a natural anti-inflammatory. Arbutin, niacinamide, and sodium hyaluronate are also included in the mask to help brighten your skin, erase your pores’ appearance, and eliminate fine lines and dullness.

You can channel your inner Samantha and get one yourself! All you have to do is apply the moistened side of the mask to your clean, dry skin for 15-20 minutes. Sit back, relax, and let the mask do all the work!