Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber’s Makeup Artist Uses This $12 Concealer for an ‘Instant Eye Lift’

Image Credit: Samantha Nandez/BFA/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Mary Phillips is an iconic makeup artist — she is most notably known for ‘underpainting’, which is a makeup technique where you apply your makeup backward (with contour and concealer before your foundation) that went viral on TikTok with everyone trying it at home. She is a very talented makeup artist with plenty of celebrity clients including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez. When Hello Fashion asked Mary what her go-to products are, she responded, “The thing I can’t live without is concealer and I love L’Oreal’s Infallible More Than Concealer. It lasts all day and looks so natural on the skin. It’s great for underpainting too – just pick a deeper shade.”

Shop L’Oreal’s Infallible More Than Concealer for $11.46 on Amazon today!

Mary loves to share her tips and tricks for applying makeup, and when it comes to concealer, she uses the ‘3 dot method’. In a TikTok video, she did a concealer tutorial on “using the L’Oreal Infallible Concealer to get an instant eye lift.” In the video, she puts a dot on the corner of her nose, one under the inner corner of her eye and another under the outer corner of her eye on both sides of her face — using a beauty blender to blend it out. “Here’s my 3 dot Infallible Concealer method I use on clients (and myself)! Love this trick using @lorealparisusa,” she wrote as the caption.

This concealer has up to 24-hour wear and leaves no creases or flakiness. With full coverage, you can instantly snatch, conceal, and shape your face using this affordable yet effective concealer. The applicator is extra large so you only need one stroke to get all the product you need — whether it’s for under-eye circles, acne, or discoloration. It’s waterproof and nongreasy as well.