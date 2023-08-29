Kendall Jenner Just Rocked Biker Shorts For Her Workout & You Can Shop A Similar Pair Under $25

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did for her latest workout. The 27-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a pair of biker shorts and a tank top and we found a pair of shorts that are super similar but cost half the price. The BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts are super comfortable and flattering and you can get buy them for just $20.99.

Get the BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts here for $20.99.

Kendall posted a mirror selfie before her workout wearing a pair of black Skims Performance High-Waisted Bike Short in Onyx, which retail for $98. She styled the bottoms with a matching sleeveless Skims Performance Racer Back Tank which retails for $78, and topped her look off with a yellow Apple iPhone 14 Case. While we loved Kendall’s outfit, the biker shorts from Amazon are super similar and cost less than half the price of her shorts.

Even better, the BALEAF shorts have pockets so you can fit your phone and keys on the sides if you’re heading to the gym, going on a run, or just heading out for some errands. The high-waisted shorts are extremely flattering and are available in 15 different colors ranging from X-small to 5X-large. You can’t beat the price of these shorts and you can customize what length you want based on three different variations – 8 inches, 7 inches, and 5 inches.