Match Kendall Jenner’s Yellow Phone Case On A Budget: Get One For Just $12

Once Kendall Jenner does just about anything, it becomes a trend, even if it’s about her phone case! In August, the model posted a series of mirror selfies on Instagram, showing off not only her fabulous outfit but her pastel yellow iPhone case as well. Although the case she is using is Apple’s Silicone Pro Case, we found Amazon’s Yellow Silicone iPhone Pro Max Case as the next best thing for only $12!

Everyone loves a little pop of color! Yellow may seem like it’s only a summer hue, but the happy shade can be worn all year long. Even if you’re wearing all black, like Kendall, just having your phone as a colorful accessory (which is something that most people always have in their hands) can elevate your look and make it more fun!

This Amazon iPhone case is liquid silicone rubber material, making it always feel soft and comfortable in your hands while holding it. We are all guilty of dropping our phones too many times, so luckily, the case is also scratch-resistant and has a soft microfiber lining on the interior to protect the back of the phone.

Cases can also be annoying to clean, but with this find, it is easier than ever to wipe off any dust or dirt your phone comes in contact with. All you have to do is have a damp rag and it’ll look as good as new! Also, if yellow isn’t your color, don’t worry, there are over 20 different colors to choose from.