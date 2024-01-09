Kendall Jenner & Jennifer Lopez Love This Creamy Concealer for Full Coverage

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock/Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Whether it’s dark circles, a blemish, or discoloration, we all have our insecurities, and a good quality concealer can help you feel your very best. Some of our favorite celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez use the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in their daily makeup routine — which is blendable, brightening, and long-lasting. It’s medium to full coverage and will last for up to 16 hours! Your skin will feel ultra hydrated after applying and it’s the perfect way to even out your skin tone and reduce redness.



“I’m into this Nars creamy concealer… I really enjoy applying it,” Kendall shared in a Vogue YouTube video. This concealer is unique in that it does way more than just conceal — it’s infused with a multi-active botanical blend, which firms and strengthens your skin. You’ll have 24 hours of hydration with this concealer — so no more worrying about creasing and flaking since it’ll stay smooth all day long. There are also unique powders in the formula, which will work to even out your skin tone and blur imperfections. It’s available in 30 shades, ensuring you’re able to find your perfect match.

There are over 5,000 reviews on Amazon and one of the most popular shades, Honey, is currently 38% off. “I love the lightweight feel of this product and it’s true to NARS quality. It takes care of my under-eye bags and other blemishes without looking cakey,” one reviewer shared. Another said, “This is my all time favorite concealer. I get a shade slightly lighter and then it blends like butter into the skin. I have very dark circles and this product doesn’t crease and I have found it to be the best!”