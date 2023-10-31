Kendall Jenner’s DIY Avocado Face Mask Includes This Superfood Honey

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner even makes DIY face masks! This is a fun way to have a spa day and give your skin some extra love without breaking the bank. In Kendall’s mask, which she shared with Vogue, she “put[s] an avocado in a bowl and then mash[es] it up with some oatmeal,” along with the Superfood Honey by Beekeeper’s Naturals, which was a recommendation from her sister Kourtney Kardashian. Even better, it’s 17% off!

“I have this avocado mask on that I make myself in my kitchen and it’s super fun to make and super easy,” Kendall shared in the YouTube video. “This superfood honey, I got it from Kourtney, so I’m assuming it’s really good and natural,” she continued. This product can benefit you in so many ways — whether it’s helping with energy levels, immune support, or your overall well-being — it’s the perfect addition to a DIY face mask to ease your mind while helping your skin at the same time. “It’s really easy, it feels really nice and it moisturizes you, makes you glowy,” Kendall also said.

The Superfood Honey blends raw, enzymatic honey with royal jelly, propolis, and bee pollen to provide you with the ultimate product. Not only can you put it in your face mask, but ingesting it will also give you benefits. Whether it’s to fuel a workout or to revive midday without caffeine, it promotes healthy energy levels. There are also several powerful protective properties and 300+ beneficial compounds, so it’s a great immune booster as well. Also, if you have difficulty focusing or suffer from constant “brain fog,” the royal jelly in the Superfood Honey promotes brain health through fatty acids.