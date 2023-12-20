Kelly Ripa Loves This Cleanser for Glowing Skin & Said it ‘Smells Amazing’

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

A good cleanser is a staple you need in your skincare collection and Kelly Ripa shared one that does the job perfectly — it removes all dirt and impurities from the day — leaving your skin smooth, moisturized, and ready for the rest of your skincare routine. It’s the Tracie Martyn Amla Purifying Cleanser and the brand even calls it “liquid gold,” since it’s filled with so many goodies in the formula. There’s an active cleansing concentrate that will melt away your impurities without irritation — infused with Vitamin C.

“After I take off my makeup at work, and at night I’ll use a cleanser. I love Tracie Martyn’s cleanser so much. It smells amazing and does a great job,” Kelly told Glamour when they asked for her daily routine. After using, your skin will look glowing and radiant, since there are natural acids and fruit extracts that will gently exfoliate the dead skin and help prevent breakouts. As for ingredients, Indian Gooseberry helps with anti-aging and is the most concentrated source of Vitamin C. There are also Hawaiian green papaya enzymes, which will exfoliate to reveal bright and smooth skin, as well as lactic acid to break down dead skin cells and improve skin tone and texture.

Not only will this cleanser exfoliate, but will blur the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. If you have acne-prone skin, the Tracie Martyn cleanser will minimize pores and prevent breakouts as well. “Love this cleanser! The best ingredients, the best scent, and the best results. I’m 34, postpartum, and having hormonal breakouts for the first time in my life. This is the only cleanser that first strips my skin while keeping it clean and adding brightness to my complexion. It feels so refreshing to wash my face now,” an Amazon customer shared.