Get Smooth & Exfoliated Skin Like Kelly Ripa With This Dry Body Brush

We have found a new beauty hack that you should definitely add to your morning routine — and it’s Kelly Ripa-approved! Dry brushing, which is when you massage your body with a natural bristle brush, will help to eliminate toxins from your body and boost your blood flow. “In the morning I will do a dry body brush,” Kelly shared with Glamour. “Your skin is your biggest organ, and you really need to stimulate it every day. So I do that every day.” Not only does Kelly engage in the activity, but Gwenyth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr, and more celebrities swear on it! We found the perfect dry brush to start your journey — the goop Beauty Dry Brush.

Dry brushing is the best way to get rid of dead skin and toxins, allowing you to feel as energized as ever. Kelly shared that the reason why she started this self-care method was “because I read that Elle McPherson does a dry body brush and her body is just at a whole other level. Dr. Gioffre, who’s this great anti-inflammation specialist that I see in New York, also told me about dry body brushing for inflammation.” After using it, your skin will feel silky smooth and you’ll never want to stop!

It’s so easy to incorporate into your routine and you’ll feel such a transformation. Your body will glow from within, which will display instantly and long-term. Before getting in the shower, just swipe the brush towards your heart, using firm and small strokes in a circular motion. It’s a simple way to start off your day feeling energized and rejuvenated.