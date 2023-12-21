Kelly Clarkson Uses This Waterproof Eyeliner That Doesn’t Smudge

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Kelly Clarkson‘s makeup artist Torsten Witte shared all the products she used on Kelly for her Las Vegas residency, which took place this year at the Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood. Since the show is 90 minutes, Torsten needs to make sure all the makeup stays in place on Kelly. To help him achieve just that, she uses the URBAN DECAY 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil, which won’t budge all night and provides a bold color for your eyes.

Shop the URBAN DECAY 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil for $25 on Amazon today!

When Country Living asked about her makeup inspiration for Kelly, Torsten replied, “Strong eyeliner and lashes work well on the monitor and on stage without being too overpowering.” As for specific products, she shared, “ has a great line of waterproof eyeliner and pencils that won’t move.” This eyeliner is long-lasting, ultra-creamy, and blendable — so if you want to smudge it out for a smokey eye or keep it rigid and sleek, the choice is yours and it’ll look fabulous any way you put it. It’ll glide on your eye and even has 24-hour wear — so no more worrying about smudged or worn-off eyeliner.

Since the formula is so high-quality, you’ll want this eyeliner in every color — which ranges from neutral colors from black, brown and grey to bright and funky colors like turquoise, purple and green. There are also different finishes to choose from, including matte, shimmer, metallic, and glimmer. An Amazon customer shared, “I have tried multiple eyeliner pencils and this one is the most all-around perfect one to me. It stays on 12-24 hours. It does not smudge. It does not flake. It does not transfer onto clothes or pillows. It is very water resistant. It goes on so smoothly and perfectly with just one stroke. What more could anyone want in an eyeliner?”