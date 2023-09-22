Julianne Hough Uses This Cleansing Balm During Her Night Routine for Under $18

Image Credit: SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Julianne Hough‘s complexion is close to perfection and she gave a detailed list of her favorite products she uses on a day-to-day basis. One of her go-to products to remove her makeup and ensure her skin is squeaky clean after the day is the Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm, which is vegan and cruelty-free. “I’ve been really into Versed… it has all-natural products,” Julianne told Elle. This cleansing balm is vitamin E-infused, so you get the skincare benefits while removing your makeup and impurities, making it the perfect multi-purposeful product.

You no longer need to use single-use cleansing wipes that can easily strip your skin of its natural oils and often cause irritation. With the cleansing balm, you are instead melting the makeup off your face — without any burning sensations. Even better, the cleansing balm smells like a spa, due to the antibacterial eucalyptus and clove leaf oil. Some other ingredients include avocado and jojoba — it’s all-natural. Every day can feel like a spa day!

All you need is a dime-size amount to apply the balm and let it work its magic. Wet your fingertips and massage into your skin until it’s dissolved. As you apply, the balm will instantly soften and create a light and moisturizing milk. When rinsing off, you are left with no oily residue and a clean hydrated face — you’ll feel so ready to continue the rest of your skincare routine. It’s affordable while still delivering all the necessary aspects of a must-have skincare product.