Jennifer Lopez Has Used This Soothing Day Cream for Over a Decade

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Jennifer Lopez looks like she defies the laws of aging, so when the actress shares any skincare recommendations or tips, we take them. She has revealed that her go-to moisturizer is the Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, which has a rich and luxurious formula to create the ultimate radiance within your skin. If there’s a chance your skin can be transformed to look anything like JLo’s, it’s worth a shot. Even better, she isn’t the only one who loves it — over 2,400 Amazon customers have raved about it as well.

Shop the Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream for $45 from Amazon today!

Jennifer has used the Rose Day Cream for over 10 years, which she told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in 2014. If you have normal, dry, and sensitive skin, the moisturizer will protect its natural barrier while calming and minimizing the appearance of redness. The formulation infuses the perfect combination of oil and moisture to create a balance of comfort and radiance. Your skin will glow from within.

With the colder months approaching, you won’t have to worry about dry and flaky skin, since the rich oil and wax content in the moisturizer ensures you’re given that extra moisture boost. As for the ingredients, it isn’t called the Rose Day Cream for nothing — there are rose petal extracts, wild rose hips, and rose petal wax in the formulation to provide one-of-a-kind benefits. There is also shea butter and avocado oil to ensure maximum moisture, along with extracts of marshmallow to soothe redness. All you need is a pea-sized amount of the product for usage, so you won’t run out easily and it’ll last for an extended period of time.