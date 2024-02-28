Jennifer Lopez Uses This Hair Serum to Create the Perfect Curls

Image Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is responsible for many of our favorite A-lister’s best hair looks, from Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa. He specifically shared all the products he used on JLo for the AMA’s to create the iconic ‘wet-hair look’, which includes the COLOR WOW Pop + Lock Frizz Control Serum. This product has endless benefits — from sealing split ends, creating the ultimate shine, and acting as a heat protectant, the serum is a must-add to your hair routine.

There are several ways to incorporate the Color Wow Pop + Lock Serum into your hair routine, depending on the style you’re going for. If you’re looking to replicate the infamous wet-hair look, Chris shared some tips on how, since he used this product on JLo to perfect the look. “This is the secret weapon to a wet-look hair. It is an amazing shellac that you use section by section that you put on the roots to ends,” he said on Color Wow’s website. It has plenty of benefits if you want to use the product as a prep for a blowout, combining the conditioning benefits of hair oil with the ability to create the ultimate shine of a serum.

Feeling ultra-light and non-greasy on your hair, it also comes with three levels of heat protection to prep your hair before applying any heat tools, taming frizz and flyaways while locking down the cuticle and sealing split ends. Whether you want to use it on dry or wet hair, you’ll achieve the most epic shine that’s hard to replicate.