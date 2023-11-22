All of Jennifer Lopez’s Favorite Body Products for Smooth Skin Are 40% Off

Image Credit: Gabriele Holtermann/UPI/Shutterstock

If you’re looking to make your skin smoother and up your product game — we found the perfect solution. As you can see, Jennifer Lopez has out-of-this-world skin not only on her face, but her body is always glowing as well. Her skincare brand JLO Beauty has a starter pack available for purchase that comes with 4 different products — the Booty Balm, Body Serum, Body Cream & Complexion Booster and they are travel size, making it so easy to transport wherever you go. You can get it all in the JLO BEAUTY The Body Mini Trio and it’s currently on sale, so you can save $20 if you purchase now!

Shop the JLO BEAUTY The Body Mini Trio for $33 on Amazon today!

Many people only focus on the skin on their face when applying products, but it’s important to keep the skin on your body in tip-top shape as well. All of the products included in this set have a specific and beneficial purpose. The Tighten + Tease Ultimate Body Serum is formulated with AHAs and niacinamide to bring you bright and radiant skin. The Smooth + Seduce™ Hydrating Body Cream uses caffeine to avoid skin dimpling and promote firm skin — this whipped cream consistency feels like a dream. The Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm will help visibly tighten your skin wherever you see fit and also has a delicious floral scent. Lastly, the starter pack includes the That Star Filter Complexion Booster that will add radiance and glow anywhere you apply it.

So, these are all the products you need to transform your skin into what you strive it to be. The three-step routine, plus the complexion booster, will gently exfoliate and tighten your skin to make you feel and look your absolute best.