Rock the Same Metallic Flip Flops as Jennifer Lopez for Less Than $60

Jennifer Lopez is a style icon, so who better to gain fashion inspo from? For an event for her cocktail brand Delola, we got a quick peek at her footwear on Instagram— a pair of gold metallic Tkees highlighting her cutesy, colorful, and floral dress. If you’re looking for a new pair of flip-flops for your next vacation or if you’re lucky enough to live in warm weather all year long, look no further and spice it up with some gold ones! The Tkee Women’s Highlighters Flip Flops will elevate any outfit and are as comfortable as can be.

The sandals are handcrafted from soft Brazilian leather, with a cushion leathered footbed and flexible rubber outsole to ensure you’ll be walking with ease without any blisters, which many of us always have a problem with. They are also completely versatile — you can wear them with a dress in the summer (just like JLo), they can be the star of your outfit with a simple pair of jeans and a tee shirt, or even a cute beach accessory with your favorite bikini and cover-up.

JLo is definitely a fan of Tkees, considering she was also seen rocking the same pair of flip-flops in white during her honeymoon in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck. While wearing a different floral dress, she paired the shoes with the flowy dress and purple sunglasses. JLo has definitely shown that you can still be comfortable and stylish all in one — as she wore flip-flops when walking the streets of Paris, instead of nonwalkable heels. You can do the same and purchase the same today.