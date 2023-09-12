Transform Your Skincare Routine With Jennifer Lopez’s JLO Beauty Starter Kit

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Although there are several celebrity skincare brands, Jennifer Lopez is known for her ageless complexion and smooth skin. So, when the queen herself created a skincare line, we knew it had to be good. She may be 54 years old, but her skin doesn’t look a day over 30. When asked about her beauty secret, “It’s all about consistency and care.” There’s no one better to trust than JLo! The first step to transforming your skincare routine is with JLO BEAUTY’s Starter Kit, which includes three products — simple and effective!

Shop JLO Beauty’s Starter Kit for $69 on Amazon today!

JLo’s Starter Kit has everything you need to begin or enhance your skincare journey. It’s always important to take care of your skin, whether it’s for aging purposes, acne or just wanting to keep it hydrated and brightened. It’s always essential to start your skincare process with a reliable and gentle cleanser to make sure you are applying your products to a bare and clean face. The first product in the kit is a gel cream cleanser, which ensures to leave your skin clear and radiant. It’s perfect for removing makeup and dirt from the whole day.

Next in the starter kit is the serum, which visibly tightens and lifts your skin, so you can glow from within and feel as ageless as JLo. There are numbers to prove it — after using the product for 8 weeks, 97% of people saw firmer skin and improvement in fine lines. It’s never too late to reverse the damage that has been done. Lastly, the starter kit includes a moisturizer — which is definitely the key to all skincare routines. You’ll feel hydrated and plumped since the product is infused with hyaluronic acid and peptides.