The Best High-Waisted Jeans To Shop For To Look Stunning Like Kendall Jenner This Spring

High-waisted jeans are totally in style right now & are loved by stars like Kendall Jenner. Shop any of these 9 pairs we’ve rounded up & you’ll be rocking your most stylish spring yet.

With Spring being in full swing, it seems like everyone is starting to get out and about – including the stars. The nicer weather has finally come, but with temperatures not quite high enough for shorts just yet, high-waisted jeans are all the rage right now. Since the Gen-Z generation has deemed skinny jeans are now out of fashion, it’s looking like looser, baggier jeans might now be the answer. Luckily, fashion icons like Kendall Jenner have spoken loud and clear and have shown us that despite this skinny jeans news, high-waisted jeans are still on-trend. Paired with a springy crop top, the tummy-hiding denim is a wardrobe staple this season, which Kendall Jenner proved in the photo below.

Camila Mendes was another celebrity spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a similar high-rise jeans style. The Riverdale star rocked a pair of Levi’s black high-waisted, straight-cut jeans to pick up party supplies with her boyfriend, Grayson Vaughan, and it was the perfect pants for an errand run. Despite the comfier fit, the jeans’ frayed edges still added edge to Camila’s all-black ensemble.

HollywoodLife has pulled together a shopping guide for jeans that mimics both Camila and Kendall’s style! However, we’ve diversified the list from loose to slim fit, and different cut pants for a wide range to choose from. Have fun shopping for your spring 2021 pants!

1. Princess Polly “Kalinda” Denim Jean

For jeans that channel the same tomboy vibes as Kendall’s Yeezy denim, we found this ’90s-inspired pair from Princess Polly! The “Kalinda” jean has a rise that sits right below the belly button, just like how Kendall tends to wear her high-waisted pants. They have a wide leg which is completely flattering, contrast stitching and contrast stitching for a vintage look. They’re 100% cotton and completely comfortable, so you can pair them with your favorite heels and feel like you’re wearing a dressed-up version of sweatpants. $58, princesspolly.com

2. Missguided “Blue Riot” High Waisted Ripped Jean

For a more urban feel, try these ripped, deep blue wash jeans from Missguided. Paired with a pair of trainers, these are totally cute to wear walking around town or the city on a nice spring afternoon. They’re cut to sit right at the ankle bone, but can be cuffed to whichever length you prefer. If you’re extra tall or even on the shorter side- no worries! These hot jeans come in a wide range of styles from regular, to tall to short cuts. $29, missguidedus.com

3. Levi’s Ribcage White Ankle Jean

It wouldn’t be spring without a solid pair of white jeans to throw on, and according to Kendall Jenner, they’re clearly in. The Ribcage ankle jean from Levi’s is the perfect white pants to pair with espadrilles, strappy sandals or flats for your next dinner date or courtyard event. They have slightly distressed detailing at the hem for a touch of edge, and are designed at 18″ at the knee line, and then narrow down to 16″ at the leg opening. They’re a super flattering cut so you can feel confident about rocking some pre-summer white denim, just like Kenny! $94, revolve.com

4. Topshop “Joni” Skinny Jeans

We’re gonna take these Gen-Z opinions with a grain of salt because these high-waisted black jeans from Topshop look pretty cute to us! The Joni skinny jean in black is totally flattering, has an ultra-high waist cut to compliment any figure and can be totally dressed up to wear to any professional setting. If your company has begun to go back to the office post-pandemic, then these jeans are just what you need. Pair them with a printed blouse and some stilettos for a sexy, business-casual look this spring. $67, asos.com

5. PRETTYLITTLETHING Plus Light Wash Split Hem Jeans

Here’s another affordable alternative to Kendall’s designer pants! PrettyLittleThing has a good reputation for affordable jeans, and this pair’s light blue wash and straight legs are also ideal for pairing with a cropped top or jacket, just like Kendall’s. These jeans have a split hem which adds unique style, and they could be dressed up with a bold pair of statement slides, booties, and more for a completely chic look. Hit the town with your besties on a Saturday night looking effortlessly fab! $37, prettylittlething.com

6. SheIn Casual Black Tapered Boyfriend Jeans

SheIn never disappoints with quality for their low prices. These black tapered boyfriend jeans have a relaxed fit and wear soft and comfortable on the skin. They have a mid-waist cut with a button and zipper fly, and a tapered shape that highlights the legs. These also could be worn in a business-casual office setting or could be paired with some funky booties and a graphic t-shirt. And for under $50, this couldn’t be a better deal! $40, amazon.com

7. Madewell “Perfect Vintage” Jean in Ainsworth Wash

Quality denim is always delivered from our friends at Madewell, and their “perfect vintage” jeans speak exactly to their name. These medium “Ainsworth” washed jeans have a vintage look to them and have a waist-accentuating high rise and tapered legs. And again, if you’re on the shorter or taller side, these come in a range of sizes tailoring to every different body type and height. Best of all, these jeans are made at the Fair Trade Certified™ Saitex factory through which Madewell contributes directly to a community development fund. They’re a win-win! $128, madewell.com

8. Wrangler “Wanderer” High Rise Flare Jean

The 70’s called- they want their jeans back! But for real, wide leg and flare jeans have totally made a comeback in fashion, and we’ve seen them rocked lately by Vanessa Hudgens and more stars. These high-rise “wanderer” flare jeans from Wrangler are premium denim that has a western hippie vibe and are totally fun and different to wear this spring. The knee line releases a dramatic flare opening to the bottom of the leg, which is super flattering and elongates the legs. Pair these with some ankle boots or even your favorite vans for a boho spring look. $119, wrangler.com

9. 7 For All Mankind “Slim Illusion Aubrey” Jean

These hot 7 For All Mankind jeans are on sale right now – and you MUST give them a try for spring. The “Slim Illusion Aubrey” jean does exactly that, providing a slim, long-leg look to anybody. The fabric is super stretchy and body-hugging, and the waist is ultra-high rise to keep everything held in place. The medium dusty blue, faintly distressed wash isn’t too light, but also isn’t too dark – and it’s the perfect color for the spring season. Paired with loafers, these jeans are perfect for coffee with friends at your favorite cafe. $119, 7forallmankind.com