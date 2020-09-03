11 Ripped, Worn-In Jeans To Shop For Like Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin gave us overwhelming cool girl vibes in a distressed pair of Danielle Guizio jeans while walking around Beverly Hills. Turn just as many heads with these ripped mom jeans!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin is the queen of streetwear, partially because she never tries too hard. Ironically, the off-duty model look isn’t achieved with off-the-runway couture, but rather a perfectly crafted casual outfit — which often boils down to the perfect pair of jeans. To run around Los Angeles, Hailey usually opts for ripped mom jeans!

With skinny, streamlined jeans making their exit among our fashion role models, faded and distressed jeans are now what’s popular to pair with crop tops, graphic tees and hoodies. Hailey proved this to be true when she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Aug. 31, rocking bootcut Danielle Guizio jeans with thong heels (a popular combo for 2020). To recreate a similar look, we’ve put together a shopping guide of ripped jeans for girls to help you out:

1. Levi’s Women’s 501 Crop Jeans

We of course have to start a list about jeans with a pair of Levi’s. The brand is synonymous with that All-American, vintage “look” — which is exactly the vibe Hailey is channeling in the photo above. She often models in campaigns for the classic brand as well, so you’d actually be wearing jeans that Hailey endorses! She most recently rocked a high-rise pair of jeans for Levi’s 2020 Vote campaign ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. However, we selected this pair of Levi’s Women’s 501 Crop Jeans in honor of her 2019 campaign for 501 denim. The 501 line is 147 years old, so it basically set the tone for “worn in” jeans. Pair this denim with printed crewneck socks and low-rise sneakers for that SoCal aesthetic! These pants are made of 99 percent cotton and one percent elastane. $50, amazon.com

2. Danielle Guizio Distressed Denim Jeans

If you want the exact pair of jeans that Hailey wore in Beverly Hills, you want Danielle Guizio’s Distressed Denim 001. It’s the ultimate pair of “It Girl” jeans, nailing just the right amount of bagginess that is so popular right now among Gen Z and younger millennial shoppers. Danielle Guizio is especially beloved among celebrities and influencers! It’s not just about the name, either; these jeans are made of 100 percent cotton, which is superb for denim quality. This particular design is also not readily available across the Internet, but luckily, we found a pair that’s available! $368, Garmentory.com

3. Princess Polly Fairmount Straight Leg Jean

If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to the Danielle Guizio jeans above, don’t fret! We’ve hunted one down on Princess Polly for under $100. While this pair of jeans features fewer rips, the boyfriend cut has just the right amount of slouch to give you that LA vibe (which Danielle Guizio’s denim is known for). This pair also sits perfectly at the hips, giving you the opportunity for a little whale tail action if you want to throw these jeans over a high-rise bikini bottom. Pair this denim — made from 100 percent cotton — with thong heels for that vogue, ’90s model aesthetic. $74, princesspolly.com

4. Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Sienna Boyfriend Jean

Behold: the perfect pants if you don’t want your jeans to look like they’ve been through a paper shredder (a look that we personally love, but is not for every situation, understandably). With a subtle slit at the knee and a few exposed threads here and there, you can still wear these jeans to the office — well, whenever yours reopens — while still adding a level of edge to your overall outfit. Lucky Brand is also a classic if you’re into having that recognizable brand jargon right above your derriere. These pants are comprised of 96 percent cotton, three percent polyester, and one percent elastane. $21, amazon.com

5. Free People Women’s Maggie Straight Leg Jeans

For something a little more bohemian and less like an outfit you’d see on Hypebeast’s Instagram page, we’ve got the jeans for you! The overall straight cut and frayed edges give these Free People pants an element of beachiness, ideal for pairing with a chunky knit cream sweater, and Birkenstocks for a (socially distanced) evening by the sea. It’s also cozy enough to wear while sitting on a mat on the sand since the denim is made out of 100 percent cotton. $88, amazon.com

6. Blank NYC Women’s Oral Floral Printed Distressed Jean

Ripped mom jeans aren’t just limited to blue denim. You’re guaranteed to stand out with the faded floral print on this pair of jeans from Blank NYC. Thanks to the distressed fabric, the pastel colors and illustrations are just the right level of whimsical without being too loud. These jeans are made of 100 percent cotton. $34, amazon.com

7. Missguided Plus Size Blue Highwaisted Roll Hem Rip Mom Jeans

You can easily roll up the ankles on these pants thanks to the loose fabric, giving you the flexibility to style your jeans with cuffs (or without). Rolled-up jeans always look fantastic with higher heels, just like the pair on the model below. These pants are made from 88 percent cotton and 14 percent polyester. $26, missguided.com

8. PrettyLittleThing Mid Blue Knee Rip Boyfriend Jean

Really baggy jeans with ripped knees are dominating streetwear right now! Since they’re so on-trend, they can come at a steep price, depending on the brand — which is why we love this pair from Pretty Little Thing. If you’re not looking for name-brand denim and just want something to pair with a little lace camisole, look no further. This pair of jeans — made from 95 percent cotton and five percent polyester — is under $40, and also comes in bleach wash and washed black. $37, prettylittlething.com

9. Re/done 90s High-Rise Relaxed Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans

In case you haven’t heard over the past few years, the ’90s are back — now more than ever. For that “Skater Girl,” Gwen Stefani-in-her-No Doubt era vibe, we suggest these ’90s-inspired jeans from Re/Done. It’s not quite high-waisted, making the denim look youthful and vintage at the same time (we know, it’s an oxymoron). As an added bonus, Hailey has actually worn this brand before! Pair these cotton jeans with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and a little crop tank, and you’re set to run around downtown. $285, saksfifthavenue.com

10. Ella Moss Women’s High Waist Straight Leg Ankle Jean

The sound of “distressed denim” may not sound compatible with a daintier wardrobe, but these no-nonsense jeans prove that wrong! With a nearly skinny fit and no gaping holes, Ella Moss’s straight leg ankle jeans feature only “light destruction” and can easily be worn with a silky blouse or chiffon shirt. These jeans are made of 98 percent cotton and two percent elastane. $74, amazon.com

11. SeNight Women Bell Bottom Jeans Elastic Waist Ripped Flared Jean

The wider the flare, the better! Bell bottom jeans are also having a renaissance, which is why we selected this affordable pair from SeNight on Amazon (even if they’re not technically mom jeans — but we couldn’t resist). The rips add a modern touch to this retro style, and there are multiple Amazon reviews to wade through if you need extra convincing. These bell bottoms also boast an elastic waist, which is a definite plus, since we all know how unpleasant stiff denim can be. $33, amazon.com