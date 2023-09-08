Fila Sneakers Are Back in Style Thanks to Hailey Biebers New Campaign

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber has the ability to turn anything into a trend, and her latest collab with Fila means the chunky sneakers may be back in style. In September, Fila announced Hailey Bieber as their global brand ambassador and she has entered a multiyear partnership with the brand, according to WWD. In her latest Instagram, the Rhode founder sported an all-Fila fit and fabulous chunky sneakers that been a trend in previous years. The Fila’s Disruptor II are back and it’s just in time to become your favorite fall sneaker.

Not only are the shoes fashionable, but they are the most comfortable. The sneakers are made of high-quality material and are all leather, ensuring full comfort, breathability and durability. The Fila’s also offer total versaility — with the almost all-white and slight blue and red accent colors — so you can add your own twist, whether it’s with athletic wear (just like Hailey), jeans and a white tee or just a sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Hailey paired the sneakers with ruched white ankle socks, which made the sneakers even more chic. She is not the only celeb who has been rocking these kicks — as Mille Bobby Brown, Lili Reinhart, and Dakota Fanning have all been seen wearing the white recognizable sneakers — whether it’s on a walk, running an errand or out to lunch.

The model is the perfect person to bring the sneaker back to life, considering the Fila Disruptor II’s were named 2018’s Shoe of The Year by Footwear News. Get ahead of the recurring trend and purchase a pair of Filas on Amazon today.