Hailey Baldwin’s Cropped Tank From Coachella Is On Sale For Under $20 & You Can Wear It All Summer

Hailey Baldwin is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit and she proved that when she attended weekend one of Coachella 2022. The 25-year-old rocked a gray, high-neck Edikted Everyday Ribbed Top which is currently on sale for $19.60. The top retails at $28, so you save $8.40.

Hailey styled her ribbed tank with a pair of high-waisted, stretchy Luna Del Pinal Pants in gray and white. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with a Ruby Stella 14K Rose Gold Bar Chain Belly Chain and white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.

That same weekend, Hailey rocked yet another stylish outfit. This time, she wore a tight white crop top with a pair of high-waisted, super baggy Carhartt Vintage Double-Knee Jeans. On top of her tank, she wore an oversized black Worn Vintage Leather Jacket and accessorized with a De Pino Shoulder Bag, a Karo Koru Malcolm Mother of Pearl Necklace, and Balenciaga Runner Sneakers.

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey, it is that she loves mixing and matching luxury items with more affordable pieces. She recently did that when she wore a pair of black Lululemon Wunder Train Contour Fit High-Rise Short 4 with a matching Lululemon Free to Be Serene Bra. She tied her look together with a Ruby Stella 14K Rose Gold Bar Chain Belly Chain and Balenciaga Runner Sneakers.