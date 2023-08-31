These Ray-Ban Sunglasses Loved By Celebs Including Gigi Hadid Are Currently 20% Off

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

You can’t go wrong with a pair of round Ray-Ban sunglasses — they instantly add a stylish flair to any outfit, are great quality, and aren’t crazy expensive like many other eyewear brands. You may have seen some of your favorite celebrities rocking a pair and you can too for 20% off! Snag the Ray-Ban Rb3772 Rob Round Sunglasses today to feel as glamorous as a celebrity hiding from the paparazzi. With these sunnies, you will get a bang for your buck without losing durability. They can also be the ideal addition to your new fall wardrobe — pair them with a blazer, jeans, and high boots to look as chic as ever. Or, grab a pair for your next getaway and rock them all day on the beach and in all your vacation selfies. It’s the perfect fit!

Shop the Ray-Ban Rb3772 Rob Round Sunglasses for $176 on Amazon today!

This style of Ray-Bans is timeless — simple, sleek, and fabulous! The popularity of the sunnies proves itself. With the gold rim, there is a classy element, but you still have the fun flair with the round shape. Many celebrities have been seen wearing these glasses, including Gigi Hadid, Beyoncé, Emily Ratajkowski, Aubrey Plaza, and more familiar faces.

Even better, you won’t have to break the bank and you’ll get yourself a steal — the original price is $221, so you’ll save $45 if you purchase today! You also won’t have to worry about harming your eyes from the harmful rays, since Ray-Bans sunglasses have lenses that are coated with 100% UV protection.