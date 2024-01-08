Florence Pugh Uses This Concealer to Erase Under Eye Bags & It’s Under $15

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dark circles under your eyes are a struggle we all go through after not getting enough sleep and it’s important to find the right concealer to cover up those tired eyes. Florence Pugh‘s makeup artist Naoko Scintu shared the concealer she uses on her celebrity clients, which is the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Concealer. It’s full-coverage, affordable, and will erase any type of discoloration on your skin you want to hide.

“I love this concealer, and I always use it on Florence — and pretty much all my clients — because it’s full coverage but wears like bare skin,” Naoko shared with Refinery29. Whether it’s for acne, redness, dark circles, age spots, or even wrinkles — this concealer is unique in helping with all problems involving your skin. Naoko uses this concealer on the red carpet to ensure her clients’ skin looks flawless in every photo. The consistency of the product is smooth and creamy and won’t crease or crack — lasting for up to 24 hours! It’s color-correcting and waterproof, so no tears or rain will even ruin this masterpiece.

There are close to 9,000 reviews on Amazon for this product — so we know it does not disappoint. “The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer is a game-changer when it comes to concealing dark circles, fine lines, and imperfections. This concealer delivers impeccable coverage while providing a natural finish that enhances your overall look,” a reviewer shared. Another reviewer went as far as to call the IT Cosmetics concealer “the answer to my concealer prayers.”