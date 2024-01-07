Florence Pugh Sizzles in Sheer Red Gown at the Golden Globes

Florence Pugh was red-hot at the Golden Globes. The British actress wowed in a red sheer gown on the red carpet. The 28-year-old’s dress featured pretty floral embellishments and a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a gorgeous diamond necklace.

The Little Women star rocked a fierce and edgy hairstyle for the Golden Globes. Her short ‘do was shaped into a mohawk-esque style. A fabulous look from head to toe!

Florence opened up about her approach to fashion in an October 2023 interview. “I think I’ve always been interested in wearing loud clothing,” she told Elle UK. “I’ve always loved color. I’ve always wanted to be bold and make a bit of a scene — I don’t think that’s gone away… I’ve become more confident in the last few years, and I think that’s hugely linked to the clothes I’ve been wearing. The more you can enjoy it, the more [people] can see that you’re enjoying it.”

Florence was part of the incredible ensemble cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. She played Jean Tatlock, a lover of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The 3-hour biopic became a box office juggernaut and earned over $900 million. Oppenheimer was part of the Barbenheimer phenomenon that dominated theaters in the summer of 2023.

The year 2024 is going to be all about Florence once again. The Oscar nominee is one of the stars of Dune: Part Two, which is being released on March 1, 2024, after being delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. She plays Princess Irulan in the highly-anticipated follow-up.

In 2023, Florence wrapped up filming the romantic drama We Live In Time. The actress stars alongside Andrew Garfield. The two notably presented at the 2023 Oscars together. Just weeks later, they were cast in the film.

Florence made a splash at the Met Gala in May 2023 when she debuted her shaved head. The Thunderbolts star wowed in her Met Gala debut. She wore a plunging white gown and a dramatic headpiece. Florence has never been afraid to take risks on the red carpet, and the 2024 Golden Globes was no different.