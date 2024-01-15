Emily Ratajkowski Loves This ‘Amazing’ Makeup Remover That’s Under $20

Image Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Scrubbing your skin to get all your makeup off with a product that’s too harsh or leaving some of your makeup on your skin due to a delicate product, are two problems that often occur with makeup remover. Emily Ratajkowski shared her go-to makeup remover, the Bioderma – Sensibio – H2O Micellar Water, which will swiftly remove all makeup, dirt, and oil from the day effectively and efficiently.

Shop the Bioderma – Sensibio – H2O Micellar Water for $18.99 on Amazon today!

“I wash my face every night—well, I try to. I use Bioderma—it’s a French drugstore product that’s an amazing makeup remover. It’s the only one that just gets it done and doesn’t feel like it leaves something on your skin, or dries it out,” Emily shared with The Skincare Edit. Bioderma is the original inventor of the innovative technology of micellar — it’s a cleansing and soothing formula at skin pH, so it’s for sensitive skin and will not irritate. The suggested use is to soak the product with a cotton pad and swipe it on your skin wherever you apply makeup.

Emily isn’t the only Bioderma fan — there are almost 50,000 reviews on Amazon raving about the product. “I have never used this type of cleanser before. Boy, How I wish I had discovered this product YEARS ago… gently and effectively removes all traces of makeup and sunscreen without drying or leaving any residue… I have very fair and sensitive skin prone to redness and breakouts. This product has not caused any problems. Highly recommend it as part of your nightly daily skincare routine,” an Amazon customer shared.