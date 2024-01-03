Emily Ratajkowski Loves This Conditioner to Help With Hair Breakage

Image Credit: Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Blow dryers, curling irons, hair dying — it’s all things we incorporate in our daily lives for our hair to look its absolute best — but it does come with plenty of damage to your hair. Emily Ratajkowski, who has beautiful hair herself, shared that the KERASTASE Genesis Conditioner is a go-to in her haircare routine, along with many other Kerastase products. This conditioner has beneficial ingredients infused in the formula to help fight the damage on weak hair and transform it into strong and shiny locks.

This lightweight conditioner has everything you need to provide soft and shiny results. All you have to do is apply to shampooed, towel-dried hair, leave on for 2 to 3 minutes, and rinse thoroughly. With ginger root extract, edelweiss native cells, and arginine — it’s the perfect combination to revive your hair to its fullest potential. According to the brand, the product reinforces hair fiber natural resistance to reduce the risk of hair falling out — specifically from brushing. No more forceful brushing with your hair falling out, this conditioner helps create a smooth base. Even better, it smells delicious — everyone will be asking how your hair smells so good.

If you’re worried about if this product works, there are reviews to prove it. “This is the only haircare conditioner I can truly say works. My hair has never looked so good or as shiny. I couldn’t be more pleased,” one reviewer on Amazon shared. Another said, “I have always loved Kérastase products, but this one smells HEAVENLY! Works great on my hair. Great product- fast delivery!”