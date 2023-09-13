Dua Lipa Sprays Her Long Locks With This Product for ‘Weightless Beachy Waves’

Image Credit: Lisa-AFF-USA/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Dua Lipa is definitely hair goals. She has luscious dark locks and even played the part of a mermaid in the popular blockbuster Barbie, which fits perfectly — since she has the ultimate mermaid-like hair. Once she shared one of her hair go-to’s on her Service 95 newsletter, the Ouai Wave Spray, we knew we had to get our hands on it to achieve the effortless, yet glamourous beach waves Dua always seems to have.

Get the Ouai Wave Spray for $28 on Amazon today!

In the newsletter, she mentioned that she uses the Ouai Wave Spray “for weightless beachy waves.” Since summer’s coming to a close, we may no longer have the luxury of creating beach waves straight from the ocean. But now, you don’t need to! With this spray, you’ll instantly get the texture, body, and shine you’re looking for in order to achieve an effortless yet chic look.

Hair health is important, so blow drying it often can cause immense damage. If you’re using the Ouai spray, drying your hair is unnecessary — you can let it sit and work its magic while your hair dries naturally. If you’re looking to take a break from heat on your hair, start by purchasing this wave spray!

Jen Atkin, the founder of Ouai, is a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with several A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Kendall Jenner. With her years of experience as a hairstylist, it’s safe to say we can rely on Jen for the best hair products around.

The wave spray is salt-free and uses rice protein and coconut water, so not only will your hair look fabulous, but you won’t have to worry about drying your hair out. Because of the safe ingredients, it works well with all hair types — color and keratin users included! Even better, it smells delicious — leaving your hair with a floral and fruity scent.