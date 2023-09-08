Don’t Worry About Bloating After Meals Once You Try Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Debloat Gummies

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Feeling bloated can be uncomfortable and there’s never an easy solution. After eating dinner and feeling full, you’re probably not in the mood to go out and party, but we may have found a way to ease your discomfort to help you feel your best. Kourtney Kardashian has always been a wellness supporter, so it was no surprise when she launched her brand Lemme, which features a variety of gummies and capsules to help with different ailments, based on your needs. You can choose from Lemme Sleep, Lemme Matcha, Lemme Focus, and way more, but the gummy we want to highlight is Lemme DeBloat, which is a best seller and promises to relieve bloating symptoms and aid digestion.

Shop the Lemme Debloat Gummies for $27 on Amazon today!

The gummies have a delicious blackberry flavor, so you’ll definitely enjoy the taste as well as the benefits. They contain two clinically-studied beneficial probiotics and according to Dr. Purdy, a renowned OBGYN, the gummies contain “the good bacteria that live in your intestines and promote a healthy gut.”

This gummy will help you feel your best after any meal. No need to lay on the couch and wait for your fullness and bloat to subside, because, with Lemme Debloat, those symptoms will no longer be a problem. According to the Lemme website, after seven days of use, “95% of consumers felt less severe bloating,” and “90% of consumers felt an improvement in their overall digestive health.” All you need is two gummies a day for relief — whether it’s with gas, bloating, or digestion.

Kourtney is all for natural ingredients, so there are no artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, synthetic colors, or gelatin in the gummies. They are also vegan and vegetarian.