Look Just Like a Victoria’s Secret Angel With This Robe for 50% Off

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

A great way to make yourself feel and look fabulous while getting ready for a night out is through a cute and fun robe to wear during the process. We found the perfect robe that can help channel your inner supermodel — the Victoria’s Secret The Tour ’23 Iconic Pink Stripe Robe, which is on sale for 50% off for Black Friday! There are plenty of iconic models who have worn this robe throughout the years — Taylor Hill, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, and more while getting ready for the infamous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. You can feel like you’re about to go down the runway too if you purchase.

Shop the Victoria’s Secret The Tour ’23 Iconic Pink Stripe Robe for $49.98 on Amazon today!

The timeless white with pink stripes and the gold angel wings on the back will elevate any relaxation time. Whether you’re lounging around or getting ready for an event — this robe will bring you a sense of confidence as well as staying comfortable. The robe is created with a satin fabric and is unlined, so it’s safe in a washing machine. It has the signature flared sleep and a relaxed fit.

“This is a dream garment that combines luxury, comfort, and style in one piece, it is simply spectacular in every way. It is elegant, feminine, and distinctive, it flutters my femininity and makes me feel sophisticated,” one review on Amazon stated. “The quality of the fabric and tailoring are exceptional. The gown is made of soft, durable materials that provide me with comfort. Every detail, from the pockets to the belt, is thought out to make this garment even more functional and charming.”