Blake Lively’s Favorite White Noise Machine is 36% Off on Amazon Prime Day

Being a mom is a full-time job and Blake Lively, who has three kids herself, understands the constant difficulties mothers deal with. Blake shared her favorite Amazon products that have helped her with her little ones and since it’s Amazon Prime Day, it’s the perfect time to purchase Blake’s favorite white noise machine. You can get the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine for 36% off on Amazon.

“I plan to get lots of sleep when I’m dead,” Blake joked with People, “sound machines with white noise on low” have helped her kids when attempting to put them to sleep. This sound machine masks disruptive noises — whether it’s a bustling city, a loud neighbor, or just environmental sounds — it helps improve your sleep, focus, privacy, and relaxation. You can use it for your children just like Blake does, but many of us are also light sleepers, so it also can be beneficial for all ages. There’s a total of 20 unique sounds to choose from — 10 fan sounds and 10 white noise variations, designed to bring you into a peaceful and deep sleep. There’s also volume control, so you can determine what setting eases you the most.

With the compact and modern design, you can put the sound machine anywhere in your home without it standing out. Not only does it help with sleep, but if you are studying, working, or just looking for a sense of privacy, this sound machine will also do the job. Using the LectroFan in your office or study area can help you tune out the people around you, ensuring you won’t be distracted.