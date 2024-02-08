Billie Eilish Swears by This Body Cream for Silky Smooth Skin

Image Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

One of the best feelings is getting out of the shower and applying your favorite body lotion, since you instantly feel refreshed, moisturized and relaxed. If you’re on a hunt for a new go-to, Billie Eilish shared her favorite product to use after the shower, which is the Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Souffle Body Creme. The fragrance of the lotion is truly divine — a blend of amber and vanilla. This enchanting combination gives rise to a scent that effortlessly combines femininity, sophistication, and comfort.

Shop the Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Souffle Body Creme for $88 on Amazon today!

“I also love using lots of body lotion, like the Laura Mercier Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème,” Billie shared when Harper’s Bazaar asked about her go-to bath and shower products. In the body cream, there’s shea butter and squalance to provide a silky smooth feel for your skin — and lasts for up to 48 hours. There’s also French Olive Oil, French Plum Seed Oil and Glycerin to keep your skin’s elasticity in tact. After you add this moisturizer into your routine, you’ll see a visible difference in the hydration, texture and brightness of your skin.

Whether you’re looking to fix your dry and cracked skin or you just want to smell extra delicious, this is a product for you. As for some of the other notes in the lotion, there’s Tangerine, Tiger Orchid and Heliotrope, along with Almond, Brown Sugar, Coconut and musky Sandalwood — a super unique scent that will have people asking how in the world you smell so good.