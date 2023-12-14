Beyonce & Meghan Markle Love This Candle Brand & It’s the Perfect Home Addition

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock/ Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A candle is the perfect home addition — whether it’s for a holiday gift or if you’re just looking to elevate your home — the Diptyque Votive Candle Trio-Baies is the way to go and many celebs like Beyonce and Meghan Markle approve of it. This Amazon product comes with 3 mini-sized candles and has three unique scents that will leave a warm and inviting aroma in your home. They can burn for up to 30 hours and include a decorative tray for the 3 candles — it is neutral, smells divine, and would be the perfect addition to any space.

“I have a lot of Diptyque candles around the house,” Beyonce told InStyle. If it’s approved by Queen Bey, we know it has to be good. Each of the three candles has varying scents — Baies, Diptyque’s best-selling candle (berries), Figuier (fig tree), which portrays the entire tree in the scent — its bark, leaves, and fruit. Lastly, there’s the rose candle, which is a pure and floral scent that will enter your nose with ease. Diptyque candles have also been seen in Meghan’s home — when she filmed a surprise “good luck” video for an America’s Got Talent contestant, there was one in the background, which you can see here.

“Bought as a gift from my boss’s birthday. She has only recently discovered these iconic candles and splurged on just one. I have so many full sizes and have been a loyalist for years, but this is a perfect intro mini set for gifting. She was delighted,” one Amazon customer shared. Another said, “Diptyque is my go-to for a wonderful scent and elegant look. I have a candle in every corner. this trio creates an intoxicating blend of my favorite scents.”