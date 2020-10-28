Work Out In Style With These Best-Selling Zip-Up Jackets That Are Up To 50% Off

Your fall runs will be a breeze in these name-brand workout jackets that are up to 50% off! Channel your inner Olivia Culpo or Khloe Kardashian in these form-fitting, stylish zip-ups!

Look good, feel good! — It’s a popular mantra that’s so simple and so true, especially when you’re getting your sweat on. Fitness fanatics like Olivia Culpo, Khloe Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez have instilled confidence in women all over the world who love to emulate their gym styles. They’re trendsetters in the activewear space and therefore have set the standard for the ultimate fit and style of workout attire.

Any good workout outfit includes a statement zip-up. Just ask Khloe, who rocked this silver chromatic jacket while out and about in LA. She paired it perfectly with grey cropped leggings and a matching tank with Nike sneakers. The mother of one is so obsessed with athleisure that she created her own brand, Good American, specifically to fit her incredible curves.

Olivia tends to gravitate toward brighter colors, and she loves a good neon top from Set Active. Then there’s JLo, who enjoys cropped jackets from brands like Kith and Alo Yoga. However, these brands tend to be on the pricier side. So, we rounded up a number of workout zip-ups that will give you a similar look like the stars, for less. — Shop our top picks (that are still name brand!) that are marked down on Amazon and more!

1. Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket

An Amazon No. 1 best seller! This Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket will keep you warm on the coldest of days during your outdoor run. And, its high collar will keep your neck protected from the crisp wintery air. Columbia’s fleece is crafted of soft, 100% polyester MTR filament fleece for ultimate warmth. This particular jacket has an active cut that’s figure-flattering and super moveable. It comes in a variety of colors including: black, blue, red, purple, gray, aqua, and many more. Additionally, it has two side zippered pockets so you can take your essentials on your run! Was $60 — now $22, amazon

2. adidas Women’s Essentials Track Jacket

Channel your inner Beyonce with this adidas Essentials Track Jacket. This three-stripe jacket has a slim fit that’s snug throughout the arms and waist, so you can repurpose it for an athleisure look during a night out with friends. Customers have used words like “breathable”, “cozy” and “flattering” to describe this wardrobe must-have. This Amazon best-seller comes in a variety of bright colors, such as power pink, active maroon, ash grey, aqua green, lavender and emerald. Was $50 — now $38, amazon

3. Champion LIFE Women’s Tricot Track Jacket

One of our favorites! This Champion LIFE Women’s Tricot Track Jacket will make heads turn on your next outdoor run or indoor gym session. Many customers have pointed out in reviews that this is a style they’ve never seen before. This track jacket has a high-neck and Champion branding down each sleeve. It also comes in black and scarlet red. Was $75 — now $48, amazon

4. ASICS Women’s Cali Jacket

Major deal alert! Stars like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner are big fans of ASICS, which is why we had to include this sleek ASICS Women’s Cali Jacket. Not to mention, this 100% polyester jacket is nearly half the price. It’s perfect for those fitness lovers who enjoy tighter workout attire. Its contrast side panels, locked down zippers and flat piping all aid in the slim fit. Other colors include: navy, purple, grey, forest green, maroon, red, royal blue and white. (Each style includes white panel and stripe detail, except for the white style, which has black details.) Was $65 — now $30, amazon

5. Under Armour Women’s Tb Ottoman Fleece Full Zip-Wordmark

Another great Amazon deal includes this Under Armour Women’s TB Ottoman Fleece Full Zip-Wordmark. Its ultra soft material and mid weight cotton blend fleece combine for the ultimate warmth. This Ottoman zip-up features 4 way stretch construction so you can move with ease in any direction. Additionally, it has ribbed details along body and an oversized hood, open hand pockets and asymmetrical, ribbed hand cuffs. Was $70 — now, $45, amazon

6. Athleta Expedition Hike Shell Jacket

The BEST zip-up deal we could find! Run, don’t walk to this incredible deal on Athleta’s Expedition Hike Shell Jacket. It’s a customer favorite due to its targeted mesh ventilation, elastic and adjustable cuffs, and its lightweight nylon material. More importantly, if you love an outdoor workout or hike, this wind-resistant jacket is for you. It locks wind from passing through and protects the body from chilly air. This breathable jacket comes in bright purple, energetic peach and white. Was $128.00 — now, $30, Athleta

7. Nike Women’s Dry-Fit Training Zip-Up

You can’t go wrong with Nike. While the celeb-loved brand can be pricey, there’s hidden gems in certain places like Kohl’s, which carries this Nike Women’s Dry-Fit Get Fit Training Zip-Up. It features Nike’s beloved Pro Dri-FIT technology that contains super soft, sweat-wicking fabric that helps you stay dry and comfortable during your workout. It also includes French Terry fabric for the ultimate stretch. Was $65 — now $45, Kohls

8. ZAFUL Zip Crop Sports Jacket

Step out looking like JLo in this $18 ZAFUL Zip Sports Jacket. The price speaks for itself. This cropped jacket runs true to size and it’s extremely comfortable for your warmer indoor workouts. The full zip features a high neck with a long hood. Tip: Feel free to size up for a more subtle crop style! Was $47 — now $18, zaful

9. PUMA Classics T7 Track Jacket

Selena Gomez-approved! Brighten up your day with this PUMA Classics T7 track jacket. Its features T7 panel inserts along the sleeves, which sets this style apart from the rest. PUMA’s Raglan sleeves also allow you to move freely without a baggy feel. Additionally, it features a classic PUMA logo, cuffed sleeves and a high neck. Was $60 — now $36, champssports

10. Under Armour ColdGear Run Insulated Jacket

Outdoor runners, this one’s for you! This Under Armour ColdGear Run Insulated Jacket is the ultimate activewear staple for those who enjoy the outdoors. Fight any type of weather with its water-repellent fabric and Cold Gear insulation so you can stay focused during your workout. This jacket has ColdGear Reactor intelligent insulation that adapts to the climate for comfort. Bonus: It features interior thumbholes (a runner’s dream) for a secure fit! Was $130 — now $88, easybay

11. Micro Performance Fleece Zip-Front Jacket

This Old Navy Micro Performance Fleece Zip-Front Jacket gives off a high-quality look for less. Its Go-Warm fabric retains heat to help keep you warm on the coldest of days. This particular jacket checks crucial boxes for those who love grueling workouts. It has a high neck, thumbhole slits, and (of course) micro performance fleece. If you’re not feeling this peachy color, don’t worry, there’s plenty of options, such as olive cheetah and pink camouflage! Was $30 — now $20, oldnavy

12. Nike Heritage Track Jacket

Another Nike steal! This Nike Heritage Track Jacket honors the brand’s iconic Windrunner chevron design, but with a flirty, cropped design. This grey and white color block zip-up offers a relaxed and comfortable feel that’s silky smooth. The Heritage Track Jacket features a light pink logo across the chest and breathable ribbed sleeves. It’s the ultimate athleisure jacket for the gym or any other casual occasion. Celebs who’ve rocked similar styles include Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. Was $65 — now $34, champssports

13. adidas Originals Space Tech Track Jacket

This adidas Originals Space Tech Track Jacket is a fashion statement and it’s a major steal. It features silky smooth material and chromatic silver logos on the front and the entire back of the jacket. This zip-up includes a high neck and a ribbed elastic waist for a bomber-style look. Here’s another example of a sleek workout jacket that can be styled for the gym, your next outdoor run, or a casual night out. Was $80 — now $56, eastbay