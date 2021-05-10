5 Silk Mini Dresses Similar To Kourtney Kardashian’s That You Can Wear All Summer Long

Spend summer in style and comfort in a strappy silk mini dress! Just like hot mama Kourtney Kardashian, you can rock the trend from day to night!

A silk mini dress came on the scene right before quarantine and it will be a go-to for all the trendy ladies out and about this summer. Style star Kourtney Kardashian rocked the look in July 2019, and you know she is always ahead of the game! The Poosh founder wore a dark green strappy silk dress from Silk Laundry which she paired with taupe Gianvito Rossi stilettos during a shopping outing with her daughter Penelope Disick. She accessorized with a tan clutch and cat-eye sunglasses and was looking stylish from head to toe. With both ladies’ brown locks blowing in the wind and matching shopping bags from Eggy children’s boutique, they were looking like super cute twins!

Other celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Priyanka Chopra are also big fans of the silk mini dress trend! Both were seen rocking the dresses that hit around the mid-calf or above the knee — perfect for summer! Luckily, we’ve rounded up some of the best silk mini dresses for women on the market that you can easily shop right here!

1. xxxiticat Women’s Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

If you like everything about Kourtney Kardashian’s look, then look no further than the xxxiticat Women’s Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress! Coming in a deep green, this strappy silk mini dress hits right at the mid-calf, just like Kourt’s, and has the same chic yet elegant vibe that makes it perfect to bring from day to night. This silky dress has a cowl neck, too, that bears a little extra cleavage. It also comes in a whopping 30 different colors and some prints. This dress is especially ideal for some summer weddings! $18, amazon.com

2. Satin Jacquard Cowl Neck Mini Dress

If you’re looking for a shorter, even sexier version of Kourtney Kardashian’s silk mini dress, then we have just the one for you! The Satin Jacquard Cowl Neck Mini Dress is the perfect pick for any outdoor summer wedding, sexy date night out, or a girls night on the town! The silk mini dress has adjustable drawstrings with ruching on sides to shorten or lengthen the dress. Plus, you can make it asymmetrical with just a pull of a string. So cute. The dress also has adjustable spaghetti straps, which you can arrange depending on the cleavage you’re going for! $36, amazon.com

3. SOLY HUX Women’s Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Satin Slip Dress

While some silk mini dresses, like Kourtney’s, have a bit more of a free-flowing silhouette, you can also go for a curve-hugging look! The SOLY HUX Women’s Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Satin Slip Dress accentuates every curve and crevice that you’ve got! Coming in 15 different colors and cuts, this mini dress has a cowl neck that offers a bit of cleavage and then an adjustable hem that when tightened, offers some ruching on the side. For under $10, this dress is an absolute steal! $10, amazon.com

4. Romwe Women’s Elegant One Shoulder Mini Dress

We’ve got to get Kourtney Kardashian’s address to send her this dress STAT! A super cute take on her green silk mini dress, this one-shoulder mini dress by ROMWE is a must-have. The pull-on elegant gown has a one-shoulder spaghetti strap, while the rest of the stretchy and simple material guides down every curve. The dress has a cheeky slit up the side and the hem hits right below the knee. Perfect for any summer wedding, this dress comes in charming green and sleek black. $20, amazon.com

5. Y2K Silk Mini Dress

Recall Kourtney Kardashian’s hot pink cut-out mini dress? Well, this is like a combo of that and her green silk mini dress from above! This light pink Y2K Silk Mini Dress is a super hot silky dress made of high-quality polyester and spandex, so it highlights and smooths every curve! The double spaghetti straps crisscross around the neck and down the back for tons of support and a super sexy open-back look. The cut of the dress peaks up the thigh on one side and has a flatting ruching before it sweeps down to the other knee for an asymmetrical cut. Adorable! $8, amazon.com