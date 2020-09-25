8 Shampoos That Will Help Preserve & Maintain Your Hair Color At Home

Whether your hair is bleached or dyed a rich chocolate brown, your number one priority should be finding a quality shampoo that’ll preserve color & fight fading once you leave the salon. We’ve found the best shampoos for colored and dyed hair!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Your work is not done once you leave the salon doors. Whether you’re sporting platinum blonde or jet black hair, there are a number of factors that are working fast to undo your stylist’s hard work: sun damage, oxidization, water minerals, and so forth. This is why it’s so important to find the right shampoo for hair that has been dyed and color-treated!

HollywoodLife has rounded up the highest-rated shampoos for colored and dyed hair on Amazon! Many of these are purple shampoos, which are your No. 1 go-to weapon against brassiness and yellowness in your hair (which often springs up after hair has been lightened). We’ve also been mindful to list shampoos that infuse your hair with hydration, which is essential since bleaching strips your hair of oils. Even if you took the opposite route and deposited darker colors onto your hair — versus bleaching — you’ll still want shampoos that prevent color fading, which we’ve also made sure to include in this shopping guide:

1. Fanola No Yellow Shampoo

Fanola’s No Yellow Shampoo is arguably the most popular purple shampoo on the market. It’s made with an extremely pigmented violet that “tones down unwanted yellow hues on grey, light blonde, or streaked hair,” according to its Amazon page. At 33.8 fluid ounces, this bottle will go a long way, since you only need to use this shampoo once a week or whenever you notice those pesky yellow hues! Almost 21,000 people reviewed this shampoo on Amazon, and 79 percent of them left five-star ratings. You can also check out the before and after photos that customers uploaded – you’ll notice the bright blondes and silvers right away! $16, amazon.com

2. MATRIX Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

Here’s another shampoo that deposits purple into your hair to neutralize “unwanted brassy warmth,” according to the product’s Amazon page. Not only does this shampoo neutralize yellow colors, but it also “brightens blondes” and “enhances silver tones” — so, if you want a shiny head of blonde/silver hair, this shampoo is perfect. We especially love this MATRIX shampoo because it earned Amazon’s “Climate Pledge Friendly” label since Amazon certified the shampoo for being “compact by design” to help reduce carbon emission. The reviews are especially promising. One shopper bragged that the shampoo made his or her hair look “as light” as it did when the customer first left the salon, while another top reviewer raved that the shampoo “banishes the brass beautifully.” Out of more than 7,500 reviews, 75 percent of those shoppers gave this shampoo a five-star rating. $22, amazon.com

3. BIOLAGE Colorlast Shampoo

Here’s a shampoo for any hair color! Like its name suggests, BIOLAGE’s Colorlast Shampoo is focused on keeping hair that’s been color-treated from fading. It’s advertised as a low pH shampoo — which is ideal for hair products — and is also paraben-free (usually, hairstylists will advise looking for shampoos that are paraben and sulfate-free). Out of more than 5,800 reviews, 86 percent were five-star ratings! $22, amazon.com

4. Paul Mitchell Platinum Blonde Shampoo

Purple shampoo can be drying, but Paul Mitchell’s Platinum Blonde Shampoo is formulated with “conditioning ingredients and extracts” to hydrate your hair — and hydration equals shine! We especially love this purple shampoo because it’s infused with a “cucumber melon scent” with “soft underlying notes of violet and water flower,” according to the shampoo’s Amazon page. That’s a definite plus since not all purple shampoos are scented. Seventy-one percent of reviewers gave this shampoo a five-star rating, out of more than 2,000 reviews. $28, amazon.com

5. Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair

There are many benefits to this purple shampoo from Bold Uniq! This shampoo is made with a Vitamin B5 derivative to leave your strands feeling extra soft, and also comes with UV filters to help block out “damaging ultraviolet radiation” that causes fading, according to this purple shampoo’s Amazon page. This is also one of the more eco-friendly products on the list since both the bottle and shampoo are recyclable. This shampoo is also free of the major no-no’s: sulfate, sodium laureth sulfate, and parabens. Nearly 18,500 shoppers have reviewed this product, with 75 percent of them giving the shampoo a five-star rating. $30, amazon.com

6. MATRIX Total Results Brass Off Color Depositing Blue Shampoo

We haven’t forgotten about the brunettes! This shampoo deposits “blue-violet” pigments into your hair to lighten brown hair, and is also ideal for heads with cool-toned hair (like ashy brunettes). You can also use this shampoo on natural hair colors too! Amazon customers especially noted that this shampoo works great on hair that seems to hold on to red tones (which leads to that undesirable brass). More than 4,300 people reviewed this shampoo, and 68 percent of them gave five stars. $26, amazon.com

7. KERASTASE Blond Absolu Bain Ultra Violet Anti-brass Purple Shampoo

This anti-brass shampoo from Kerastase is an Amazon’s Choice Product, thanks to its rave reviews and reasonable price point. This purple shampoo is designed for “cool faux-blonde” and “grey” hair, according to its Amazon page, and even works to “remove impurities” and “pollution particles.” It’s even infused with a “potent combination” of hyaluronic acid — yes, the ingredient often used in skin serums — and edelweiss flower, meaning this isn’t your average purple shampoo. Nearly 1,500 left reviews for this shampoo on Amazon, and 78 percent of them were five-star ratings! $28, amazon.com

8. Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo

We’re ending this shopping guide with a 100 percent vegan shampoo! Your hair will be able to breathe since it’s made of a formula “free of any nasty carcinogenic color stripping sulfates,” according to its Amazon page. Even the shampoo’s manufacturing process is better for the planet since Pureology’s products come in 95 percent post-consumer recycled bottles. Although this shampoo is designed for color-treated hair — it’s made with UVA/UVB sunscreens to protect your precious hair color — you can use it every day, since it’s not a purple shampoo! As an added bonus, this shampoo boasts an “aromatherapy blend of ylang-ylang, bergamot, and patchouli,” so your shower will pretty much smell like a Lush store — a dream. More than 4,200 people reviewed this shampoo, and 85 percent of them left five-star ratings! $69, amazon.com