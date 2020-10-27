Get Your Diet Goals On Track With A 5-Star Rated Food Scale That’ll Take Up Zero Space

Live your healthiest life with this ‘easy-to-use’ digital food scale by Nicewell that have shoppers raving! Don’t miss this deal!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Living a healthy lifestyle, like Kourtney Kardashian or Dwayne Johnson, just got a whole lot easier! Shave a ton of time off of your food prep with this $22 Nicewell Food Scale. Right now, it’s 15% off on Amazon, and it’s selling fast. Additionally, this digital food scale is an “Amazon Choice” item due in part to its positive customer reviews. Here’s what people are loving about this kitchen helper.

Design/Look: The first thing you’ll notice about this Nicewell digital food scale is its sleek, modern design. It’s compact and lightweight, so it won’t take up a lot of space in your kitchen cabinets or pantry. This food scale is made of durable white crystal tempered glass material that’s easy to clean, wear-resistant and it doesn’t leave fingerprints. Its shiny face includes smooth touch buttons (with a 120-second auto-off to save battery life; and 2 AAA batteries included) that make this scale higher quality and intuitive to use. (While this scale also comes in the color black, the brand’s white scale is a few dollars cheaper.) Additionally, it has an invisible hook, so you can hang it on your kitchen wall to save even more space.

Accuracy/Dimensions: The Nicewell digital food scale holds up to 22lbs/10kg for the most consistent results when baking or cooking. Its flat, smooth surface allows you to weigh your food and ingredients conveniently and for a long time. Easily choose among five measurements — oz, lb:oz, g, kg, ml — to satisfy all of your weighing needs. This digital scale measures in precise increments of 0.1oz /1 g.

Tare Function: This is a huge selling point for those at-home chefs and health buffs who are looking for the most accuracy. What’s tare function? — It’s a setting that allows you to measure just the weight of the food, without counting the weight of the container you are using.

User tips: Nicewell suggests using this particular scale on a flat, hard surface. When cleaning this product, it’s recommended that you do not immerse the whole body of the scale into water, although the scale surface is water resistant.

So, what’re you waiting for? Kickstart your health journey and make the rest of 2020 the start of something new.