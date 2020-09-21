More Than 13,000 People Are Using This $20 Smart Scale To Track Their Fitness Goals

If you’re looking for a new way to stay fit that keeps you accountable, look no further than this $20 smart scale which more than 13,000 people are using!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sticking to your fitness goals and holding yourself accountable can be tough but luckily, this $20 smart scale tracks your goals and achievements in one easy to use app. The smart scale takes 13 measurements including weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, muscle mass, bone mass, body water, subcutaneous fat, fat-free body weight, skeletal muscles, protein, BMR, and metabolic age. The scale is sturdy and durable and is able to withstand most bodyweight. The best part is, it has a sleek, modern design that doesn’t take up too much space and it is made out of 6mm tempered glass with an 11.8 × 11.8-inch surface.

Find the Etekcity Smart Fitness Scale Here for $20.99

The whole reason why this scale has over 13,000 positive reviews is that it gives you access to the free VeSyncFit app which syncs all of your data with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit & Samsung Health, via Bluetooth on iOS and Android. So, every activity you do or food you eat can be tracked through the app and you can easily see your results when you step on the scale. The best part is, the scale can be used with or without your phone and gives you a clear LED display of your weight.

One of the coolest features is that you can set multiple different users on the app so you can track the weight of different members of your family or people living in your house. So, every time a new person steps on the scale, their weight will be recorded to their very own user profile within the app.

There’s a reason that the scale has more than 13,000 reviews on Amazon and an extremely positive rating and you don’t want to pass up the chance to get this scale!