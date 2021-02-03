This Hydrating Facial Cleanser With Hyaluronic Acid Has Over 37k Reviews & Is On Sale For $15

The winter has been drying out or skin & if you’re looking for the perfect face wash that not only deeply cleanses but also hydrates, then you’re in luck!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing worse than dealing with dry skin in the winter and luckily, we have the perfect face wash that hydrates and soothes your skin. The CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is loved by over 37,000 people who gave this cleanser positive reviews and the best part is, it costs just $14.64 for a large, 16 fl oz bottle.

Get the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser here for $14.64.

The best part about the CeraVe face wash is that it’s super gentle and great for sensitive skin. The product can be used all over the body and can even be used as a body wash or hand wash as well. The face wash is formulated with ingredients of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin that work together to provide you maximum hydration that lasts up to 24 hours. Even better, it never leaves you feeling greasy, so when you’re done, you’re left with a fresh, glowing complexion. It can be used in the morning and at night and you don’t have to worry about your skin breaking out.

There’s a reason why over 37,000 people swear by this cleanser and it’s because it seriously works. One customer gushed, “I have dry, extremely sensitive skin. I bought this cleanser on a whim, and it’s the best one I’ve ever used! I’m shocked by all of the negative reviews. To be specific, this cleanser does not lather like soap. It reminds me a lot of how primer from Bare Minerals feels. It’s silky smooth! I use one pump, and rub it all over my face for about a minute. I’ve never had an issue with it not removing my makeup! I mean, waterproof mascara needs a little extra help coming off. But regular foundation, eye shadow, etc comes off just fine. I used to not be able to wash my face multiple times a day for fear of my skin drying out. Now I can wash my face as often as I want and I never dry out. I feel like this cleanser really does ‘restore the skin barrier.’ Not every beauty product works for everyone. But I had to leave a positive review for this product I love so much! I look forward to washing my face now, and it’s helped me to stick to my skin care routine.”